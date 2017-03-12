NCAA Midwest Regional, which ends in KC, loaded with Big 12, Big Ten champions

The Midwest Region includes the regular-season champions of the Big 12 and Big Ten, and a Pac-12 co-champion along with two major tournament winners.
Six Big 12 schools made the NCAA Tournament field. Half of them are in the Midwest Region, including regular-season champion Kansas and tournament champion Iowa State.
If those teams win two games, they’ll meet in the Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center, where the Cyclones capped their tourney run. The regional semifinals are Thursday, March 23 and the final is Saturday, March 25. Tickets are sold out.
The other Big 12 team in the Midwest: Oklahoma State, a No. 10 seed.
The Midwest also includes two others that won or shared their conferences but arrive on the bracket as at-large teams. Third-seeded Oregon tied Arizona for the Pac-12 title. The Ducks, who reached the regional finals last year, lost to the Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.
Fourth-seeded Purdue won the Big Ten by two games before falling in the conference quarterfinals to Michigan.
The Wolverines are the No. 7 seed in the Midwest, and have authored one of postseason’s best stories, when their airplane leaving for the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C., slid off the runway. The team didn’t leave until the next day, and the eighth-seeded Wolverines rolled to the championship.
“They deserve it,” Michigan coach John Beilein said after he title game victory over Wisconsin. “They really deserve it.”
A third Big Ten team, Michigan State, is in the Midwest. It’s been an up-and-down year for the Spartans, who are making their 20th straight NCAA appearance. Michigan State on Friday will take on Miami, Fla., with the winner aligned against the top-seeded Jayhawks in the second round Sunday.
If sixth-seeded Creighton gets by No. 11 seed Rhode Island, the Bluejays could face their old coach, Oregon’s Dana Altman in the second round. It’s Creighton’s first NCAA appearance since 2014.
Best matchup
The last time Iowa State won a Big 12 Tournament, it lost first NCAA game as a No. 3 seed. The Cyclones will be favored against Nevada, but it should be a good one against the team that won the Mountain West regular season and tournament.
Players to watch
Kansas point guard Frank Mason looks to hoard national player of the year honors, and Oregon’s Dillon Brooks will land on many All-America teams.
Upset special
Is Michigan emotionally spent after the activities in recent days? If so, Oklahoma State can pull off the upset.
Final Four pick
Kansas over Louisville
NCAA Midwest Region teams at a glance
No. 1 Kansas
Lawrence, 28-4.
Nickname: Jayhawks. Coach: Bill Self.
Conference: Big 12. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 100-44, 45 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (82.7); Frank Mason III 20.8; Josh Jackson 16.4; Devonte Graham 13.1; Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 9.6.
Rebounds: Team (38.8); Laden Lucas 8.4; Josh Jackson 7.2; Carlton Bragg Jr. 4.1; Udoka Azubuike 4.4; Carlton Bragg Jr. 4.1; Frank Mason III 4.1.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (16.3/13.1); Frank Mason III 5.1/2.5; Devonte Graham 4.3/1.8; Josh Jackson 3.1/2.8.
3-pointers: Team (.405); Devonte Graham 81; Frank Mason III 73; Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 63; Lagerald Vick 31; Josh Jackson 29.
Last Ten: 8-2.
No. 16 NC Central
Durham, N.C., 25-8.
Nickname: Eagles. Coach: LeVelle Moton.
Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic. Bid: MEAC champion.
Tournament Record: 0-1, 1 year. Last appearance: 2014.
Scoring: Team (75.1); Patrick Cole 19.5; Dajuan Graf 14.3; Rashaun Madison 9.8; Kyle Benton 9.1
Rebounds: Team (38.8); Kyle Benton 8.2; Patrick Cole 7.0; Del’Vin Dickerson 4.8; Will Ransom 4.5; Pablo Rivas 4.4.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (14.1/12.0); Patrick Cole 5.7/3.8; Dajuan Graf 5.2/2.8.
3-pointers: Team (.340); Rashaun Madison 89; Patrick Cole 66; Ron Trapps 36.
Last Ten: 8-2.
No. 16 UC Davis
Davis, Calif., 22-12.
Nickname: Aggies. Coach: Jim Les.
Conference: Big West. Bid: Big West champion.
Tournament Record: First year. Last appearance: First year.
Scoring: Team (71.1); Brynton Lemar 16.1; Chima Moneke 14.4; Siler Schneider 10.5.
Rebounds: Team (35.7); Chima Moneke 9.4; J.T. Adenrele 5.1; Garrison Goode 3.9.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (13.1/14.1); Darius Graham 3.2/1.9; Brynton Lemar 2.6/1.7; Siler Schneider 2.1/2.3.
3-pointers: Team (.355); Brynton Lemar 74; Siler Schneider 46; Darius Graham 42.
Last Ten: 7-3.
No. 8 Miami (Fla.0
Coral Gables, Fla., 21-11.
Nickname: Hurricanes. Coach: Jim Larranga.
Conference: Atlantic Coast. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 8-8, 8 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (69.4); Davon Reed 15.0; Ja’Quan Newton 13.4; Bruce Brown 11.9.
Rebounds: Team (36.0); Kamari Murphy 7.5; Bruce Brown 5.8; Davon Reed 4.8.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (11.9/12.7); Ja’Quan Newton 3.6/3.3; Bruce Brown 3.2/2.1; Davon Reed 2.5/2.1.
3-pointers: Team (.359); Davon Reed 77; Dejan Vasiljevic 51; Anthony Lawrence Jr. 34; Bruce Brown 32.
Last Ten: 6-4.
No. 9 Michigan State
East Lansing, 19-14.
Nickname: Spartans. Coach: Tom Izzo.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 63-29, 30 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (71.7); Miles Bridges 16.7; Nick Ward 13.7; Eron Harris 10.4.
Rebounds: Team (36.7); Miles Bridges 8.3; Nick Ward 6.5; Kenny Goins 4.6.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (17.0/14.2); Cassius Winston 5.1/2.2; Lourawls Nairn Jr. 3.7/1.1; Miles Bridges 2.0/2.5.
3-pointers: Team (.376); Miles Bridges 52; Eron Harris 43; Alvin Ellis III 41; Matt McQuaid 38; Joshua Langford 33.
Last Ten: 5-5.
No. 5 Iowa State
Ames, 23-10.
Nickname: Cyclones. Coach: Steve Prohm.
Conference: Big 12. Bid: Big 12 champion.
Tournament Record: 18-18, 18 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (80.9); Monte Morris 16.3; Naz Mitrou-Long 15.5; Deonte Burton 14.8; Matt Thomas 12.0.
Rebounds: Team (34.9); Deonte Burton 6.2; Monte Morris 4.8; Naz Mitrou-Long 4.7; Darrell Bowie 4.1.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (15.8/10.2); Monte Morris 6.1/1.1; Naz Mitrou-Long 2.8/1.7.
3-pointers: Team (.402); Naz Mitrou-Long 94; Matt Thomas 84; Monte Morris 51; Donald Jackson 43; Deonte Burton 40.
Last Ten: 9-1.
No. 12 Nevada
Reno, 28-6.
Nickname: Wolf Pack. Coach: Eric Mussleman.
Conference: Mountain West. Bid: MWC champion.
Tournament Record: 4-6, 6 years. Last appearance: 2007.
Scoring: Team (80.0); Marcus Marshall 19.8; Cameron Oliver 15.8; Jordan Caroline 14.8; D.J. Fenner 14.1.
Rebounds: Team (38.9); Jordan Caroline 9.2; Cameron Oliver 8.7; Lindsey Drew 5.0.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (16.1/11.1); Lindsey Drew 4.8/1.9; Marcus Marshall 3.6/1.6.
3-pointers: Team (.385); Marcus Marshall 113; D.J. Fenner 64; Cameron Oliver 62.
Last Ten: 9-1.
No. 4 Purdue
West Lafayette, Ind., 25-7.
Nickname: Boilermakers. Coach: Matt Painter.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 35-28, 28 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (80.1); Caleb Swanigan 18.5; Isaac Haas 12.8; Vince Edwards 12.2; Carsen Edwards 10.4; Dakota Mathias 9.9.
Rebounds: Team (37.9); Caleb Swanigan 12.6; Isaac Haas 5.1; Vince Edwards 4.8.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (18.1/13.1); Dakota Mathias 3.6/1.5; Vince Edwards 3.2/1.7; P.J. Thompson 3.0/0.7; Caleb Swanigan 2.8/3.3.
3-pointers: Team (.406); Dakota Mathias 66; P.J. Thompson 48; Carsen Edwards 47; Vince Edwards 43; Ryan Cline 42; Caleb Swanigan 31.
Last Ten: 7-3.
No. 13 Vermont
Burlington, 30-5.
Nickname: Catamounts. Coach: John Becker.
Conference: America East. Bid: America East champion.
Tournament Record: 2-5, 5 years. Last appearance: 2012.
Scoring: Team (73.6); Antony Lamb 12.6; Payton Henson 11.4; Trae Bell-Haynes 11.1.
Rebounds: Team (34.2); Anthony Lamb 5.4; Payton Henson 5.3; Kurt Steidl 4.4.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (13.4/11.3); Trae Bell-Haynes 3.8/1.9; Ernie Duncan 2.1/0.8.
3-pointers: Team (.369); Ernie Duncan 72; Kurt Steidl 57.
Last Ten: 10-0.
No. 6 Creighton
Omaha, Neb., 25-9.
Nickname: Bluejays. Coach: Greg McDermott.
Conference: Big East. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 12-20, 19 years. Last appearance: 2014.
Scoring: Team (82.1); Marcus Foster 18.3; Justin Patton 13.1; Khyri Thomas 12.4.
Rebounds: Team (34.9); Justin Patton 6.2; Khyri Thomas 5.7; Cole Huff 3.9.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (17.3/12.5); Khyri Thomas 3.4/2.0; Marcus Foster 2.4/2.2.
3-pointers: Team (.399); Marcus Foster 72; Cole Huff 61; Khyri Thomas 44; Isaiah Zierden 41; Toby Hegner 31.
Last Ten: 5-5.
No. 11 Rhode Island
Kingston, 24-9.
Nickname: Rams. Coach: Dan Hurley.
Conference: Atlantic 10. Bid: A10 champion.
Tournament Record: 6-8, 8 years. Last appearance: 1999.
Scoring: Team (73.5); E.C. Mathews 14.4; Hassan Martin 13.8; Jared Terrell 13.3; Kuran Iverson 9.6.
Rebounds: Team (37.5); Kuran Iverson 7.5; Hassan Martin 6.6; Cyril Langevine 4.2; E.C. Matthews 4.2.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (13.5/11.4); Jarvis Garrett 3.3/1.7; Jeff Dowtin 2.2/0.8.
3-pointers: Team (.338); E.C. Mathews 56; Jared Terrell 42.
Last Ten: 8-2.
No. 3 Oregon
Eugene, 29-5.
Nickname: Ducks. Coach: Dana Altman.
Conference: Pac-12. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 19-13, 14 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (79.1); Dillon Brooks 16.3; Tyler Dorsey 13.3; Chris Boucher 11.8; Dylan Ennis 11.0; Jordan Bell 10.7.
Rebounds: Team (36.4); Jordan Bell 8.1; Chris Boucher 6.1; Dylan Ennis 4.3.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (16.4/11.6); Payton Pritchard 3.9/1.4; Dylan Ennis 3.1/1.9; Dillon Brooks 2.7/2.0; Casey Benson 2.1/0.9.
3-pointers: Team (.378); Tyler Dorsey 68; Dylan Ennis 48; Dillon Brooks 48; Payton Pritchard 45; Chris Boucher 36.
Last Ten: 8-2.
No. 14 Iona
New Rochelle, N.Y., 22-12.
Nickname: Gaels. Coach: Tim Cluess.
Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic. Bid: MAAC champion.
Tournament Record: 1-11, 11 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (80.5); Jordan Washington 17.9; Jon Severe 11.3; Rickey McGill 10.8; Sam Cassell Jr. 10.8. E.J. Crawford 9.4; Deyshonee Much 9.3.
Rebounds: Team (36.0); Jordan Washington 7.4; Taylor Bessick 4.5; Rickey McGill 3.9.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (15.6/12.1); Rickey McGill 5.2/2.0; Sam Cassell Jr. 3.1/1.4; Jon Severe 2.2/1.9.
3-pointers: Team (.397); Sam Cassell Jr. 76; Jon Severe 61; E.J. Crawford 54; Deyshonee Much 52; Shadrac Casimir 41.
Last Ten: 6-4.
No. 7 Michigan
Ann Arbor, 24-11.
Nickname: Wolverines. Coach: John Beilein.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: Big Ten champion.
Tournament Record: 52-25, 26 years. Last appearance: 2016.
Scoring: Team (74.3); Derrick Walton Jr. 15.0; Zak Irvin 12.8; Moritz Wagner 12.1; D.J. Wilson 10.4; Duncan Robinson 9.2.
Rebounds: Team (29.0); D.J. Wilson 5.4; Derrick Walton Jr. 4.7; Zak Irvin 4.5; Moritz Wagner 4.3.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (13.5/9.8); Derrick Walton Jr. 4.6/1.8; Zak Irvin 2.9/1.9.
3-pointers: Team (.384); Derrick Walton Jr. 87; Duncan Robinson 60; Zak Irvin 47; Moritz Wagner 44; Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 38; D.J. Wilson 34.
Last Ten: 8-2.
No. 10 Oklahoma State
Stillwater, Okla., 20-12.
Nickname: Cowboys. Coach: Brad Underwood.
Conference: Big 12. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 38-26, 27 years. Last appearance: 2015.
Scoring: Team (85.5); Jawun Evans 19.0; Jeffrey Carroll 17.4; Phil Forte III 13.3.
Rebounds: Team (36.7); Jeffrey Carroll 6.6; Mitchell Solomon 5.2; Leyton Hammonds 4.8.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (14.7/13.2); Jawun Jones 6.2/2.8.
3-pointers: Team (.401); Phil Forte III 84; Jeffrey Carroll 56; Leyton Hammonds 36; Jawun Jones 35.
Last Ten: 6-4.
No. 2 Louisville
Louisville, Ky., 24-8.
Nickname: Cardinals. Coach: Rick Pitino.
Conference: Atlantic Coast. Bid: At large.
Tournament Record: 75-42, 41 years. Last appearance: 2015.
Scoring: Team (77.5); Donovan Mitchell 15.7; Quentin Snyder 12.7; Deng Adel 11.9.
Rebounds: Team (39.7); Mangok Mathiang 6.1; Jaylen Johnson 5.8; Ray Spalding 5.7; Donovan Mitchell 4.6; Deng Adel 4.5.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (13.6/11.2); Quentin Snyder 4.1/1.5; Donovan Mitchell 2.6/1.7; Deng Adel 2.2/1.4.
3-pointers: Team (.358), Donovan Mitchell 77; Quentin Snyder 53; Deng Adel 40.
Last Ten: 6-4.
No. 15 Jacksonville State
Jacksonville, Ala., 20-14.
Nickname: Gamecocks. Coach: Ray Harper.
Conference: Ohio Valley Bid: OVC champion.
Tournament Record: First year. Last appearance: First year.
Scoring: Team (69.7); Malcolm Drumwright 12.6; Greg Tucker 11.3; Erik Durham 11.1; Norbertas Giga 10.4.
Rebounds: Team (35.9); Christian Cunningham 8.2; Norbertas Giga 8.1; Erik Durham 5.0.
Assists/Turnovers: Team (14.1/13.6); Malcolm Drumwright 2.8/2.5; Greg Tucker 2.4/1.8.
3-pointers: Team (.372); Erik Durham 75; Greg Tucker 66; Malcolm Drumwright 61.
Last Ten: 7-3.
