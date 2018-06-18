Former KU forward Perry Ellis to play for Milwaukee Bucks in summer league

Former Kansas basketball forward Perry Ellis will play for the Milwaukee Bucks summer league team, July 6-17 in Las Vegas, an Ellis family member confirmed on Monday.
Ellis, a 6-foot-8, 24-year-old forward from Wichita, averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League. He hit 48 percent of his shots, including 45 percent of his three-point attempts.
Ellis scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and registered three steals in Sydney’s 108-84 exhibition game loss to the NBA’s Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 in Salt Lake City. After the season ended in Australia, Ellis signed with Pallacanestro Cantu of the Italian League. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 boards in 11 games.
Ellis — he was not selected in the NBA Draft after averaging 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds during his senior year at KU in 2015-16 — played for the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm of the NBA G-League during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 50 games.
If Ellis does not make an NBA roster and decides to not play overseas, his NBA G-League rights are held by the Wisconsin Herd, an affiliate of the Bucks. The Herd obtained Ellis’ rights last August and have the rights for two seasons, including 2018-19.
Ellis — he will report to the Milwaukee Bucks camp on July 2 — has announced he will hold an elite skills camp for youths grades 1 through 8 on July 23 at Derby North Middle School. There will be two sessions that day: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. One can register online through Facebook.
