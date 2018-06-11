How Kansas guard Charlie Moore is working to improve this summer

Kansas Jayhawks' Charlie Moore explains summer routine Kansas Jayhawks guard Charlie Moore explains his summer routine after sitting out last season because of transfer rules. He spoke on June 11, 2018, at Washburn coach Brett Ballard's youth camp. Jesse Newell ×

