KU's Quentin Grimes, Miege's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl make USA Basketball U18 team

Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes and Bishop Miege senior forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl survived a final round of cuts on Tuesday and will compete for USA Basketball’s men’s under-18 national team at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship June 11-17 in Canada.

In all, 33 athletes gathered Thursday for workouts in Colorado Springs, Colo., attempting to secure a spot on the 12-player team, coached by Kansas’ Bill Self and assisted by Wake Forest’s Danny Manning and Dayton’s Anthony Grant. The roster was trimmed to 18 on Sunday and 12 on Tuesday.

Grimes is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas; Robinson-Earl a 6-9 senior forward from Bishop Miege High School, who is considering KU, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina and others in recruiting.





Others to make the team, which will leave Thursday for St. Catharines, Canada: Mizzou recruiting target Rocket Watts of Old Redford Academy in Detroit; Cole Anthony, Archbishop Molloy High School, Briarwood, N.Y.; Armando Bacot, Trinity Episcopal School, Richmond, Va.; Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Morgan Park High; Kamaka Hepa, Jefferson High, Barrow, Alaska; Matthew Hurt, Marshall High, Rochester, Minn.; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove High, Greenwood, Ind.; Josiah James, Porter-Gaud School, Charleston, S.C.; Tyrese Maxey, South Garland High, Dallas; and Coby White, Greenfield High, Goldsboro, N.C.

