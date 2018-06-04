Self's plans for 2018-19 KU team have not included Vick, coach tells ESPN

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he expects to speak with Lagerald Vick about Vick’s future plans once Self completes his responsibilities with USA Basketball’s under-18 national team, Self told ESPN.com on Monday from Colorado Springs, where Self is running U18 tryouts.
Vick, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Memphis, Tenn., who removed his name from the 2018 NBA Draft last Wednesday, has one year of college eligibility remaining since he has not yet signed with an agent.
Self told ESPN.com’s Jeff Borzello he had “not made a final decision on the situation,” but certainly did not make it sound as if Vick would be a part of the KU squad in 2018-19.
“The talk we had at the end of the season would be that he would go somewhere else if he decided to stay in school. That was something we talked about. We kind of agreed on that,” Self told ESPN.
KU has one scholarship left to give in recruiting. The Jayhawks have guards on the roster in Marcus Garrett, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson, Sam Cunliffe, K.J. Lawson and Ochai Agbaji, who like Lawson can play guard or forward.
“He should look into whatever he wants to do, or look into other schools or whatnot," Self told ESPN.com about Vick. ”But there will be a point in time when I get back that I'm sure we'll sit and down and we'll visit and talk about the situation. But I have not planned on having him back since the season was over."
Vick’s mom, La La Vick, told The Star on Friday that the G-League was a definite possibility. She said playing overseas would not be an option as Vick wants to help raise his daughter. She did not rule out a return to KU or another school, though pursuing that possibility was not the reason for exiting the draft pool, she said.
“Coach (Bill) Self is busy. I don’t want to bother him. He’s focusing on something else. At some point I’m going to give coach a call. Lagerald will give him a call. He’s a man and I tried to raise him to learn to do things for yourself, speak for yourself,” La La Vick told The Star on Friday.
Reached on Monday by The Star, she indicated she had no update to provide on her son’s plans at this time.
The U18 championships will be contested June 11-17 in Canada.
Grimes gaining experience at USA camp
Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 KU freshman combo guard from College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, is one of 18 players vying for 12 spots on the final roster of the U18 team.
"I think it could be a big advantage," Self told ESPN.com of Grimes gaining experience against top players at USA camp. "One thing all these kids struggle with is knowing how to play with four other good players. I think that's an advantage, knowing how to play with four other good players and knowing everything won't be catered toward you, it will be catered toward us. ... And for Quentin, who I see as a guy — he's just a player. He's a 1, he's a 2, he's a 3. To be able to see how we do it now, should give him a head start," Self added.
Rivals.com praises Robinson-Earl again
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-9 senior from Bishop Miege, who also survived first round of cuts, continues to impress at U18 camp.
“The best motor in camp, bar none, was that under the hood of Robinson-Earl,” wrote Corey Evans of Rivals.com on Monday. “Sure, he has always been known for his polished 15-foot-and-in skill set, a game that was on full display in Colorado and should have no issues translating to the college level, but what stood out most was just hard he played. Wired to compete and with a strong, college ready body, Robinson-Earl got his hands on a ton of loose balls and his well-oiled motor enabled for him to secure a number of out-of-area weakside boards.”
Robinson-Earl is considering KU, Missouri, Kansas State, North Carolina and many other schools in recruiting.
Lecque to stay in Class of 2019?
Jalen Lecque, a 6-4 senior point guard from Christ School in Arden, N.C., who is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com and is one of 18 Team USA finalists in Colorado, is known as one of the most explosive players in the Class of 2019. He actually is eligible to enter the Class of 2018 and join a college program immediately if he so desires.
"I'm most likely, as of right now, probably 90 percent more into 2019," Lecque told ESPN.com from training camp. "Just because I believe I have been put into the position on how to be a point guard. The transition is going to take time for me to learn everything I have to know to be dominant at the college level."
He has a college list of KU, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
