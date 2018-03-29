'Pushing and shoving' Doke is this KU walk-on's job. He has bruises to prove it

SHARE COPY LINK Udoka Azubuike says playing against KU football player and basketball walk-on James Sosinski in practice helps him in games. The Jayhawks play Villanova in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on March 31, 2018. Chris Fickett

Udoka Azubuike says playing against KU football player and basketball walk-on James Sosinski in practice helps him in games. The Jayhawks play Villanova in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on March 31, 2018. Chris Fickett