Here's how you can watch a KU-centric broadcast of the Final Four

If you plan to watch Kansas’ Final Four matchup against Villanova on TV, you’ll be able hear KU alum Rob Riggle’s take on the action.
Riggle — an actor, Shawnee Mission South grad and big-time Jayhawks fan — will be the sideline reporter for TNT’s Kansas “TeamCast” of the Final Four. Riggle will team up with former Jayhawks play-by-play announcer Dave Armstrong and former KU center Scot Pollard.
The Villanova TeamCast will have its own Kansas City connection: Kacie McDonnell, who used to work at KSHB Channel 41 and served as a sideline reporter for Sporting KC, will be the Wildcats' sideline reporter. She had the same role when Villanova made the Final Four and won the 2016 NCAA title.
This is fourth time in the past five years that Turner Sports and CBS Sports have included team-specific telecast groups in their coverage of the March Madness.
Never miss a local story.
In addition to having a broadcast team with a KU background, the Jayhawks TeamCast — which will air on TNT following the first game — will provide custom Kansas graphics, additional camera views and KU-centric replays.
KU-Villanova is expected to tip off at 7:49 Saturday night, or 40 minutes after the 5:09 p.m. Michigan-Loyola Chicago game ends. The main Final Four broadcasts are on TBS.
Comments