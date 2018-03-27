KU-Villanova game to be shown live Saturday on video board at Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas basketball fans are invited to watch the Jayhawks’ Final Four game against Villanova on Saturday on the video board at Allen Fieldhouse, KU officials announced Tuesday.
The north, south and east entrances of the fieldhouse will open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tipoff will be approximately 7:49 p.m., 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal game between Loyola and Michigan, which tips off at 5:09 p.m.
Admission is free and parking lots will be available at no charge, including the parking garage adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse and the new KU Central District garage. Concession stands on the first and second levels will be available. The fieldhouse will close immediately following the game.
If the Jayhawks win Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse will be open for Monday night's NCAA Championship game, which tips off at 8:15 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
