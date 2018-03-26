KU's Newman on a roll: 'our best player without question this past month'

SHARE COPY LINK Malik Newman scored 32 points in leading Kansas to an 85-81 overtime victory against Duke in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Sam McDowell

Malik Newman scored 32 points in leading Kansas to an 85-81 overtime victory against Duke in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Sam McDowell