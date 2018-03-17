KU advances by beating Seton Hall 83-79 in second-round contest

No. 1 seed Kansas, for the third straight season, has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks, who survived a slow start to upend No. 16 seed Penn 76-60 in the first round on Thursday, downed No. 8 seed Seton Hall 83-79 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Malik Newman scored 28 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 16 and Lagerald Vick added 13, while Udoka Azubuike came up big with 10 points and seven rebounds as the Jayhawks (29-7) assured themselves a spot in round three on Friday in Omaha, Neb.
Kansas, which played Saturday in an arena that included almost all KU fans, will play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 4 seed Auburn and No. 5 Clemson on Friday at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.
Angel Delgado, who had a double-double in the first half, scored 24 points and hauled in a massive total of 23 rebounds for Seton Hall, which sliced a 13-point deficit with 12 minutes left to three in crunch time.
Khadeem Carrington contributed 28 points for the Pirates.
The Jayhawks, who led, 31-26, at halftime courtesy of a half-closing 11-2 run, opened the final half 9-4 to grab a 40-30 lead at 17:02. Azubuike scored five points in the run, including two on a pair of dunks. Up 40-34, KU stretched the lead to 12 points at 46-34 at the 14:31 mark following two free throws by Marcus Garrett, and buckets by Newman and Vick. The lead soared to 13 at 52-39 with 12:00 left.
Seton Hall inched within eight points at 60-52 at 8:31 and 61-54 at 5:42 on a Delgado rebound and stickback bucket. The Pirates crept within 63-59 at 4:01 on a three by Myles Powell. Newman responded with a three at 3:37 to make it 66-59 KU. Powell’s answer of a three made it 66-62 KU at 3:20. Newman hit two free throws, and KU led 68-62 at 3:08. A huge Mykhailiuk three gave KU some breathing room, 71-63 at 1:10.
It was 71-66 when Devonté Graham (nine assists) went to the line and had the first of two free throws hit the back of the rim and drop in. He made the second and KU led 73-66 with :53.4 left. Carrington answered with 45 seconds left, and KU led 73-68.
Newman went to the line and hit two free throws to make it 75-68 KU at the 36-second mark. Carrington answered with a three at :29.4, and KU led just 75-71. Lightfoot dunked at :23.9 to make it 77-71. But Carrington hit a deep three to make it 77-74 KU at :16.1. Newman immediately responded with two free throws and KU led 79-74. Carrington cut it to three at 79-76 with 9.8 seconds left. KU’s Newman hit two charities at 9.8 seconds, and KU led, 81-76.
The Jayhawks used a half-ending 11-2 run to lead 31-26 after 20 minutes. KU had trailed 24-20 at 4:41 as result of an 18-5 Seton Hall surge that erased KU’s early 15-6 advantage.
The 6-foot-10 Delgado scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards while playing 18 minutes in the first half.
KU was led by Newman’s 10 points. He hit a pair of threes to conclude the Jayhawks' scoring in the first half. Mykhailiuk had four points and Azubuike one in the 11-2 run to close the first half.
Mitch Lightfoot had a basket, took a charge and blocked a shot in the first 3:29 as KU led, 7-6. Azubuike checked in for the first time at 16:09 after the 6-10 Delgado scored his second inside bucket.
KU trailed 6-5 at 16:44, then went on a 10-0 run to grab a 15-6 advantage at 11:34. Lightfoot, Vick, Azubuike, Mykhailiuk and Silvio De Sousa scored in that run.
Seton Hall temporarily silenced the crowd courtesy of an 18-5 run that built a 24-20 lead. Delgado scored eight points, while Powell and Carrington each hit a three in the dominant run.
However, KU had the last laugh of the half, rolling 11-2 in the final moments to lead by five at the break.
KU was just 3 of 12 from three the first half, while Seton Hall was an equally chilly 2 of 10. Overall, KU hit 41.9 percent to Seton Hall’s 32.3 in the half. The two teams each grabbed 21 rebounds.
Notes
▪ Former KU players Tyrel Reed, Elijah Johnson and Tyler Self attended and sat behind KU’s bench.
▪ Seton Hall’s 94-83 first-round NCAA victory over North Carolina State marked the Pirates’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2004, snapping a four-game losing streak in March Madness
▪ Seton Hall defeated Texas Tech, 89-79, and Louisville, 79-77, this season.
▪ Seton Hall lost a pair of games to No. 1 seed Villanova — 92-76 on Feb. 4 at Nova and 69-68 in overtime on Feb. 28 at Seton Hall.
▪ Seton Hall lost in the first round of the NCAAs each of the last two years.
