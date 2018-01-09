Newman’s big second half leads KU past Iowa State 83-78

Kansas combo guard Malik Newman entered Tuesday’s game against Iowa State having scored in single digits in three of the Jayhawks’ last four contests.
He put an end to any talk of a slump, exploding for a career-high 27 points — 19 in the second half — in the 12th-ranked Jayhawks’ 83-78 victory over unrated Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse.
The 6-foot-3 Newman hit 10 of 21 shots, including 5 of 13 threes on a night the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1) put up a school record tying 36 threes, hitting 14. He also had eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
Newman hit two threes in the first half — Svi Mykhailiuk had five — as the Jayhawks hoisted a school-record 24 threes in a half, hitting nine. KU led 40-37 at the break.
Newman, who had a huge blocked shot and ensuing layup to give KU a 77-73 lead at the 2:31 mark, shattered his personal-best scoring mark as a Jayhawk, surpassing the 17 points he scored against Toledo. He had 25 points in a game his freshman season at Mississippi State. Newman entered the game having hit four of his last 16 threes over five games
Mykhailiuk had 23 points for KU, which entered having lost its last home game, last Tuesday against Texas Tech. Iowa State, which was led by Lindell Wigginton’s 27 points, fell to 9-6 overall and 0-4 in the Big 12. Nick Weiler-Babb scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists for a near triple double. Donovan Jackson contributed 20 points and Cameron Lard 15 for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones a season ago had ended KU’s 51-game win streak at Allen.
Devonté Graham had 11 points and nine assists for KU, while Udoka Azubuike had nine points and six boards. Lagerald Vick added eight points and eight boards.
Newman scored 13 of KU’s 17 points in a 17-8 run that gave the Jayhawks a 57-50 lead at 14:05. The game was tied at 73-73 when KU went on a 9-0 run to put it away at 82-75 with 55 seconds left.
Iowa State was led the first half by Wigginton, who had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. The Cyclones attempted 11 threes in the half, hitting three.
Kansas avoided losing back-to back home games for the first time since Roy Williams’ first season at KU in 1988-89. Iowa State was thwarted in its bid to win two straight in Allen for the first time since 2000 and 2001.
In the first half, Mykhailiuk hit three three-pointers and Iowa State’s Jackson made two as KU led 9-6 at 18:11. Azubuike had two quick blocks in the early going.
In all, 14 of KU’s first 17 shots were threes and the Jayhawks led, 22-16. The game was tied at 24-24 when Marcus Garrett cashed — what else? — a three to give KU a 27-24 lead at 8:22.
At that point, Sam Cunliffe entered for what turned out to be a 1-second appearance. He fouled Wigginton on a jumper and was promptly removed from the game, returning right before the half. Cunliffe wound up playing 2 minutes, failing to score.
Newman also was taken out at one point after starting slowly in chasing down an Iowa State player who had stolen the ball. He lost his shoe as he ran back on defense. Newman started the second half in place of Marcus Garrett, who had five points and two boards in 15 minutes.
KU will next meet Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
