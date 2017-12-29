Kansas takes care of business down in Texas

More Videos 0:47 Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa Pause 1:09 Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice 1:32 Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 1:06 Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:12 Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 1:23 Alize Johnson talks about Michael Porter Jr. 3:19 Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice Kansas guard Devonté Graham said coach Bill Self had a message for his team’s guards during the first practice back from the holiday break. Graham spoke to reporters after the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017. Kansas guard Devonté Graham said coach Bill Self had a message for his team’s guards during the first practice back from the holiday break. Graham spoke to reporters after the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com

