He was named after a KU hoops player 20 years ago. This week, they met for first time

Jerod Haase meets 20-year-old KU student named after him Stanford coach Jerod Haase, who played basketball at Kansas from 1994-97, spoke via video chat with Jerod Dyke, a 20-year-old KU student named after the former player. Stanford coach Jerod Haase, who played basketball at Kansas from 1994-97, spoke via video chat with Jerod Dyke, a 20-year-old KU student named after the former player. Jesse Newell and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

