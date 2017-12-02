KU freshman forward Billy Preston doesn’t make trip to Miami

Kansas freshman forward Billy Preston did not travel to Miami for the Jayhawks’ game against Syracuse on Saturday, KU coach Bill Self announced Saturday morning.
Preston has not played in a regular-season game this season as the KU athletic department looks into the financial picture surrounding the vehicle he’s been driving. Self said Preston remained in Lawrence to spend time with his mom, who was visiting from Dallas.
“Billy practiced with us Friday morning and after practice I learned that his mother was coming to town and would have little opportunity to spend time with Billy due to the Miami trip,” Self said in a release from KU Athletics. “I recommended Billy stay back so he and his mom could have some time together considering they have not seen each other in person in a while. Billy will be at our next practice and will be with the team when we go to Kansas City next week (for Wednesday’s game against Washington). Billy not making the trip has nothing to do with anything other than being able to spend some time with his mother.”
Preston missed KU’s opener against Tennessee State after missing curfew and class, Self has said. He’s missed five games because of the situation involving his vehicle. KU plays Syracuse at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
