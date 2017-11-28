Devonté Graham erupts for 35 points in KU’s 96-58 rout of Toledo,

More Videos 0:18 Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status Pause 3:51 Tour of KU's $12 million basketball dorm with Devonte' Graham, Landen Lucas 3:40 Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss 0:34 KU's Devonte' Graham hits half-court shot in practice 1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has 1:57 Bill Self discusses Billy Preston situation 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:59 Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KU's Devonte’ Graham reaches a milestone KU guard Devonte’ Graham, who scored a career-high 35 points Tuesday, talked about his milestone and the Jayhawks' 96-58 victory over the Toledo Rockets at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Kansas will play Syracuse on Saturday in Miami. KU guard Devonte’ Graham, who scored a career-high 35 points Tuesday, talked about his milestone and the Jayhawks' 96-58 victory over the Toledo Rockets at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Kansas will play Syracuse on Saturday in Miami. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

