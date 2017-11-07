After close first half, KU pulls away from Fort Hays State in exhibition finale

Perhaps Kansas’ basketball players lost interest in playing a third exhibition game — one more than usual — this unusually long preseason.
Or maybe the Jayhawks simply had some flaws exposed in a closer than expected 86-57 victory over NCAA Div. II Fort Hays State on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks, who defeated Missouri, 93-87, on Oct. 22 at the Sprint Center and Pittsburg State, 100-54, on Oct. 31 at Allen, actually trailed the Tigers by one point (29-28) with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half before managing to edge ahead, 38-33, by intermission.
Devonte Graham scored 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting (6 of 10 from three) with eight assists in 31 minutes to lead KU. Graham had 16 points the final half. Udoka Azubuike contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, while Lagerald Vick had 12 points and Billy Preston 11 points for the Jayhawks, who will will open the regular season against Tennessee State of the Ohio Valley Conference at 8 p.m. Friday at Allen Fieldhouse
Fort Hays State was led by Hays, Kan., native Brady Werth, who scored 14 points and Plainville, Kan., native Hadley Gillum, who had 12 points the first half and also 14 for the game.
Graham scored 11 points the first half, while Vick had eight and Azubuike seven. However, Svi Mykhailiuk (eight points, 4-of-13 shooting, 0 for 7 from three with eight rebounds) and Malik Newman (eight points, 3-of-9 shooting, 2 of 6 threes), who started the game but not the second half, returning to the court with 12:33 and 12:49 respectively, combined for just seven points with one assist against five turnovers in the initial half.
KU hit 48.3 percent of its first-half shots, but was just 4 of 15 from three and outrebounded the Tigers by just two, 18-16. The Tigers hit 6 of 15 threes the initial half and 40.6 percent of their shots the first 20 minutes.
KU finished at 51.6 percent from the field and 9 of 31 from three; Fort Hays hit 34.9 percent of its shots, 9 of 29 threes..
The score was deadlocked at 33 with 2:22 left in the first half. That’s when Graham hit a bucket and a foul shot and Newman followed his own miss with a rebound make to give KU the five-point halftime lead.
KU finally opened a healthy 14-point lead (54-40) seven minutes into the second half courtesy of a 16-5 run sparked by Preston, who scored eight straight points following a bucket by Graham. Preston and Marcus Garrett (seven boards) started the half in place of Newman and Mykhailiuk.
KU did dominate the final half (48-24) using a 16-5 run that stretched to 33-11, to finally open a 71-46 lead down the stretch.
KU’s biggest lead of the first half was six points, at 16-10 seven minutes into the game. Fort Hays State at that point went on a 7-0 burst — Gillum opened with a three followed by a bucket by Grant Holmes and another Gillum three — and led, 17-16, at 9:26.
KU led 28-23 at 4:46 following a three by Graham and basket and foul shot by Vick, however Fort Hays State again responded with a 6-0 run and one-point lead, 29-28, at 3:55.
Friday’s foe, Tennessee State is led by fourth-year coach Dana Ford, whose Tigers went 17-13 last season, including 8-8 in conference play. That precedes Tuesday’s Champions Classic contest against Kentucky in Chicago.
Fort Hays State will open its season Friday at home versus Southwest Minnesota State.
The Jayhawks are now 7-0 in exhibition play since August. KU went 4-0 while touring Italy before beating Missouri and Pittsburg State.
KU is 86-9 all-time in exhibition games, including a 54-2 mark under 15th-year coach Bill Self.
KU has won 27 straight exhibition games including 48 straight inside Allen.
The Jayhawks improved to 11-0 all-time against Fort Hays State including a 8-0 mark in exhibition games.
Fort Hays State, by the way, has also played Kansas State this preseason. The Tigers fell to Kansas State 79-56 on Oct. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum.
