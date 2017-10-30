Lagerald Vick’s goals at KU are simple: ‘A degree and also to become an NBA star’

More Videos 1:26 KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks Pause 1:36 KU’s Udoka Azubuike excited to get season started 2:17 KU coach Bill Self on his Jayhawks heading into Tuesday’s exhibition game 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:40 KU basketball coach Bill Self addresses the scandal that rocked college basketball this week 1:21 David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State 2:35 United States Department of Justice announces charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 0:21 Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks KU junior guard Lagerald Vick talked Monday about what he and the Jayhawks need to improve on as the season gets underway. KU junior guard Lagerald Vick talked Monday about what he and the Jayhawks need to improve on as the season gets underway. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

KU junior guard Lagerald Vick talked Monday about what he and the Jayhawks need to improve on as the season gets underway. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star