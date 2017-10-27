Romeo Langford’s campus visit started on Friday. He’s in Lawrence until Sunday

Blue-chip Indiana high school shooting guard Romeo Langford began his official recruiting visit to Kansas on Friday.
The trip to KU, which runs until Sunday, is the fifth and final recruiting visit to a college campus for Langford, a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High School. Langofrd is ranked No. 6 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
Langford — who eliminated Louisville from his list in September after the FBI investigation into college basketball led to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino — has already visited Indiana, North Carolina, UCLA and Vanderbilt.
“The Jayhawks have remained a steady presence in his recruitment, but will have to make up ground this weekend,” ESPN.com’s Jeff Borzello wrote on Friday. “North Carolina made its move earlier this month, and there has been plenty of positive buzz for Indiana coming out of his official visit for Hoosier Hysteria last weekend. Vanderbilt is also still in the mix. Now, Bill Self gets his turn to woo Langford. The thought for most of the fall was that Langford would wait until the winter or spring to commit, but there have been some signs lately that he could commit early.”
KU recruiting Herro
KU is one of the schools recruiting former Wisconsin commit Tyler Herro, the No. 38-rated player in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals.com.
Herro, a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard from Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wis., is considering KU, Oregon, Arizona, Villanova, Butler, Ohio State, Florida, Creighton and others.
“I’ve met with Kansas, Butler, Villanova. They have all watched me work out,” Herro told Scout.com. “They think I have a bright future.”
Herro, who committed to Wisconsin in September of 2016, decommitted from the Badgers program on Oct. 17. He originally chose Wisconsin over Arizona, Florida, Purdue, Indiana, Iowa State and Marquette.
It is still possible he could sign with a school in the week-long early period, which starts Nov. 8.
Herro averaged 23.2 points a game his junior season at Whitnall. He missed several games because of a knee injury.
He averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this past summer for Playground Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. He made 35.7 percent of his threes.
“I’m just looking for a college that I can excel in the offense, come in right away and contribute, have a great relationship with the coach and hopefully that school can get me to the next level,” Herro told Scout.com.
Here’s ESPN.com’s scouting report on Herro: “Herro is a crafty dependable scorer who loves to run in transition and create in the half-court set. Herro loves to catch and shoot, then hit you with a ball fake for a mid-range pull up or floater. Herro loves to score in bunches and has good offensive instincts to score in a variety of ways. Physically, Herro looks like the part of a growing prospect with a long lanky frame and little muscle mass.
“Herro isn’t an elite athlete. Herro makes up for this with a quick trigger, good length and a fantastic scoring feel. Defensively he’s not bad but has to improve lateral quickness and gain considerable strength to be impactful on the next level. Herro must be able to change direction and pull up on a dime versus elite athletes to be effective on the next level.”
ESPN added that Herro “can flat out score and is wired to score in a variety of ways. Herro’s catch/shoot and dribble drive pull-up makes him a tough cover on any close out situations.”
KU-WSU chatter
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall commented to ESPN.com on the possibility of playing KU at some point in a regular-season game.
“It’ll happen at some point — probably not while Bill (Self) is the coach (at KU) and I’m the coach (at WSU),” Marshall told ESPN.com. “I’m not stressed about it, honestly. He’s obviously not stressed about it.”
