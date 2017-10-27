Former KU hoops player taking leave of absence from new team for personal reasons

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Sherron Collins delivers a personal message to Cole Aldrich on the day it was announced the jerseys of the two former Jayhawks will hang in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters. Aldrich, the 2010 Academic All-American of the Year, will be honored during the KU-West Virginia game on Feb. 17. Collins — a 2010 consensus first-team All-American — will have his uniform raised on Feb. 19 against Oklahoma.