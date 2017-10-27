Former KU hoops player taking leave of absence from new team for personal reasons

Former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg is currently not with Arizona State’s basketball team for personal reasons, coach Bobby Hurley told reporters Thursday.
“We’re very supportive of what he’s going through and we’re hopeful to get him back soon,” Hurley said in a story from The Arizona Republic’s Brad Haller.
Bragg, a former McDonald’s All-American, averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes as a sophomore for KU last season. He announced he was transferring to Arizona State in May.
Haller tweeted Thursday that Bragg has been away from Arizona State’s team for “a few weeks.” The 6-foot-10 forward is ineligible to play in games this season because of transfer rules.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments