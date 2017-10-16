AP reports 28 schools are reviewing basketball programs. KU says it’s not one of them

More Videos 3:01 Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center Pause 2:00 KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou 0:41 David Beaty on offensive performance: 'It's not good enough.' 2:23 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 0:40 Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas 0:41 KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed' 0:50 Bill Self's immediate thoughts following 118-74 KU win in Italy finale 4:34 Watch highlights from KU's 118-74 win Sunday in Italy 1:13 Malik Newman highlights from 32-point night 0:53 Gabriel Rui tells story about the first time he kicked a football (barefoot) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. Patrick Gleason and Eric Garland McClatchy

After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. Patrick Gleason and Eric Garland McClatchy