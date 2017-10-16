AP reports 28 schools are reviewing basketball programs. KU says it’s not one of them

The Associated Press asked 84 colleges, including all the nation’s power men’s basketball programs, and six top conferences about their response to the arrests that upended the sport mere days before practices for the 2017-18 season began around the country.
Of 63 schools that responded, 28 said the FBI’s probe into college basketball recruiting and bribery prompted their own internal reviews, the AP reported Monday. According to the AP, that number included Kansas, however, a spokesperson for the KU athletic department says the Jayhawks are not conducting an internal review.
KU associate athletic director Jim Marchiony told The Star on Monday that he told the AP in a previous email that his department was “monitoring the situation.” When asked about the AP’s Monday report, he said “nothing has changed.”
The AP also reported Kansas State and Wichita State were among the 28 schools who answered yes to this question: “Are you reviewing your own basketball program — internally or with a consultant — as a response to the federal probe?” Missouri was not listed.
Among the schools conducting internal reviews of their compliance operations are Louisville, where Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is in the process of being fired after 16 seasons. The list also includes Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California — each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting — and Alabama, where a review led to the resignation of basketball administrator Kobie Baker but unearthed no NCAA violations, according to school officials.
A representative from one school, St. Johns, told the AP that the NCAA directed all Division I programs to examine their programs for potential rules violations after the federal complaints were filed. The NCAA declined to comment when asked about that specific directive.
But last week, the NCAA formed a fact-finding commission to be led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, with results expected in April — right around the time the NCAA Tournament comes to an end.
“My only piece of advice (to young players), don’t let the process ruin you because we will. I blame myself,” said Tom Izzo of Michigan State, one of the schools conducting a review.
Izzo is convinced players’ circles grow too large as they near the big-time and fill up with too many people with different agendas.
But in an illustration of wide-ranging perceptions of the issue, Michigan State’s cross-state rival, Michigan, said it isn’t conducting an internal review and its coach, John Beilein, said “I don’t think the sky is falling in college basketball.”
“I think that there’s certainly some rogue coaches,” Beilein said. “How many? Maybe I’ll be proven wrong, but I can’t believe there’s too much of that going out there.”
Michigan, 34 other schools and the Big East Conference said they were not specifically responding to the federal probe. But many of the “no” responses came with the caveat that the school’s athletic department is always reviewing its compliance.
Four conferences and 21 schools declined to respond to the AP’s survey, including one university that declined to respond on the record but acknowledged privately that it was reviewing its program because of the probe.
The vast majority of schools surveyed have shoe deals with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour. A top Adidas marketing executive was among the 10 people arrested, after authorities spent two years untangling schemes, often bankrolled with money from the apparel companies, to steer future NBA players toward particular sports agents and financial advisers. No players were accused of doing anything illegal, but any recruits found taking any improper benefits could lose eligibility to play.
In many corners, the arrests have been portrayed as the government’s response to activities that have long been viewed as business-as-usual in big-time hoops — a long-awaited reckoning with problems the NCAA has been unwilling or unable to rein in.
An announcement Friday by the NCAA that a seven-year-long investigation into academic fraud at North Carolina would result in no sanctions for the Tar Heels did nothing to promote confidence in the body tasked with keeping its sports clean.
The AP also asked universities if they had been contacted by federal or state law enforcement. Only the schools involved in the federal complaints acknowledged being contacted.
