University of Kansas

KU Athletics plans $22 million improvements for volleyball, baseball facilities

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

September 18, 2017 9:09 PM

Kansas Athletics is planning $22 million in improvements for its volleyball and baseball facilities, according to the upcoming Kansas Board of Regents agenda.

The athletic department is seeking approval for a $10 million rebuilding of Horejsi Center, which houses the volleyball team. The project would increase seating from 1,300 to “a minimum of 3,000,” along with improved lighting, video display, sound system and locker rooms. The proposal says that Horejsi, which opened in 1999, would be “razed,” though the adjacent Allen Fieldhouse would stay open during construction.

KU Athletics also is requesting permission for a $12 million refurbishing of Hoglund Ballpark, which would include a new grandstand with “2,000 stadium seats, including 80 field-level suite seats, and eight press box-level suites that accommodate 40 people each.” The athletic department also plans to add 1,000 seats down the left-field line while also improving other facilities at the park such as the concession stands, restrooms, locker rooms and press box.

Both projects, according to the proposal, would be paid for through private donations.

Kansas associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said KU Athletics would begin talking about timelines for the projects after the board meets Wednesday and Thursday in Topeka. He did not know yet whether the volleyball or baseball teams would have to play elsewhere during construction.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

