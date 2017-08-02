Safety check needed after Udoka Azubuike’s rim-rattling dunk during KU’s win in Italy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 1:20 KU second-half highlights from Game 1 in Rome 1:31 Udoka Azubuike's dunk nearly pulled down the rim; here's the postgame reaction 1:27 KU second quarter highlights: Udoka Azubuike nearly pulls down rim 1:18 KU first-quarter highlights from Game 1 in Rome 0:51 A 45-second tour of Rome with KU basketball 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Udoka Azubuike made two big dunks in the KU men’s basketball team's 90-56 victory Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in its opening exhibition game in Italy. The second dunk in this video lowered the rim standard a few feet before he let go. Officials delayed play for a few minutes afterward to make sure the basket was safe. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Udoka Azubuike made two big dunks in the KU men’s basketball team's 90-56 victory Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in its opening exhibition game in Italy. The second dunk in this video lowered the rim standard a few feet before he let go. Officials delayed play for a few minutes afterward to make sure the basket was safe. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star