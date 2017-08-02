Udoka Azubuike made two big dunks in the KU men’s basketball team's 90-56 victory Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in its opening exhibition game in Italy. The second dunk in this video lowered the rim standard a few feet before he let go. Officials delayed play for a few minutes afterward to make sure the basket was safe. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
Udoka Azubuike made two big dunks in the KU men’s basketball team's 90-56 victory Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in its opening exhibition game in Italy. The second dunk in this video lowered the rim standard a few feet before he let go. Officials delayed play for a few minutes afterward to make sure the basket was safe. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

Safety check needed after Udoka Azubuike’s rim-rattling dunk during KU’s win in Italy

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

August 02, 2017 2:27 PM

ROME

Udoka Azubuike had never been chewed out for this.

During Kansas’ 90-56 exhibition victory over Stella Azzurra/HSC Roma on Wednesday afternoon at Honey Sport City, the 7-foot KU center drew the ire of coach Bill Self for, well, dunking too forcefully.

“Two-hundred eighty-five pounds hanging on the rim almost pulled it down twice,” KU coach Bill Self said with a smile.

It actually was true, though. With 4:38 left in the second quarter, Azubuike’s two-handed slam shook the backboard and rim a couple feet. Forty seconds later, after getting an alley-oop feed from teammate Devonté Graham, Azubuike pulled down with such force that the base came off the ground for a split second. Officials subsequently delayed the game for a few minutes to make sure the basket was safe.

“I just wanted to go up and dunk it,” Azubuike said. “I didn’t know it was going to break.”

That led to Azubuike getting a halftime talk from Self, who admitted he “jumped his butt” on the topic.

“We almost didn’t have a game because of him,” Self said. “It wasn’t that he dunked it so hard. That’s what I said, ‘It was because you hung on the rim.’”

The message got through. On Azubuike’s first field goal of the second half, he laid the ball in without touching the iron.

“At first, (Coach) was really upset, because the rim was almost broken, so we can’t play no more,” Azubuike said. “He was like, ‘You’ve just got to chill out a little bit.’ So I just ran out there and tried to play my game — just chill out on the rim.”

That wasn’t easy for Azubuike, who admitted he’d once previously brought down a rim with a high-school dunk.

Udoka Azubuike's dunk nearly pulled down the rim; here's the postgame reaction

Bill Self, Svi Mykhailiuk, Devonte' Graham and Udoka Azubuike each talk about the big man's dunk that nearly brought down the rim in Kansas' 90-56 exhibition victory on Aug. 2 in Rome.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

“It’s not that I just started doing this yesterday. That’s my game,” Azubuike said of slams. “Once I’m out there, I just try to dunk.”

With the goals remaining upright, KU had a relatively easy time with the Italian 18- and 19-year-old all-star team. Devonté Graham took MVP honors with 14 points with nine assists, while Malik Newman led the Jayhawks with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

“When they make shots, they’re pretty good together,” Self said of the two guards. “You know it’s different thank Frank (Mason). Frank was such a downhill, north and south guy. Those guys are a little bit more perimeter shooters than what Frank is as far as getting them off quick. I thought they both looked good.”

Azubuike finished with 13 points in 13 minutes in a performance Self called “fine.”

“It’d be nice if he could (dunk) every basket, but you’ve got to be able to score with a guy between you and the rim,” Self said. “He’s got to develop some other things. Today he had dunks, so you might as well take them.”

KU played its first of four exhibition games in Italy six hours after a walking trip through the Colosseum and Pantheon in Rome. The Jayhawks will sightsee Vatican City on Thursday morning before playing their second game at 11:30 a.m. Central against Players Group, a pro all-star team based out of Rome.

The matchup will be at Honey Sport City again, meaning Azubuike — for one more day — will have to pay attention to his slamming style.

“It was just a regular dunk for me,” Azubuikie said. “I was just out there playing, trying to be aggressive.”

KU second quarter highlights: Udoka Azubuike nearly pulls down rim

Highlights from the second quarter of Kansas' 90-56 victory over Stella Azurra/HSC Rome on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Rome.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

KU second-half highlights from Game 1 in Rome

View More Video