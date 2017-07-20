More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 2:23

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

  • A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team

    Star beat writer Jesse Newell breaks down what coach Bill Self and KU might look like next season.

Star beat writer Jesse Newell breaks down what coach Bill Self and KU might look like next season. Jeff Patterson and Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
Star beat writer Jesse Newell breaks down what coach Bill Self and KU might look like next season. Jeff Patterson and Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk goes for 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Team Ukraine victory in Crete

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

July 20, 2017 7:07 PM

Kansas senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists in Team Ukraine’s 75-68 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday at the FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Crete.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk hit 5 of 12 shots and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. He was 1 of 5 on three-pointers. He also had eight turnovers.

In previous games, Mykhailiuk scored 18, 16, 25 and 26 points for Ukraine, which is 2-3 in the tournament and playing in the consolation bracket where places 9 through 12 will be decided. Ukraine will play Sweden on Saturday.

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 2:23

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

  • Devonte' Graham: Svi Mykhailiuk 'had me worried' that he wasn't coming back to KU

    Kansas guard Devonte' Graham discusses the return of teammate Svi Mykhailiuk for his senior season. The KU guard talked to reporters on June 4 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Devonte' Graham: Svi Mykhailiuk 'had me worried' that he wasn't coming back to KU

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham discusses the return of teammate Svi Mykhailiuk for his senior season. The KU guard talked to reporters on June 4 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

KU to pursue Bagley?

Former William & Mary forward Jack Whitman’s decision to leave KU leaves the Jayhawks with one available scholarship for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The Jayhawks, who have just three eligible bigs (Udoka Azubuike, Billy Preston, Mitch Lightfoot) would obviously love to land Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2018 who is seriously considering reclassifying to play for a college team this season so he can enter the NBA Draft next June.

CBSsports.com’s Matt Norlander pointed out on Thursday that the 6-foot-10 Bagley, who is visiting Duke this week, is still working on completing required coursework to allow him the opportunity to attend college in a few weeks.

Norlander notes that Bagley, who attended three high schools, “has not yet submitted his academic file for official initial eligibility. When he does, the NCAA will let the family know within 10 business days if he is cleared.”

Norlander writes: “The fact Bagley is going on official visits in the summer — well before most other five-star prospects take their official visits in the fall — is also a sign he is looking to make a choice soon, and that choice is one of necessity in order to get him on campus by September. There are still a lot of ways this could go. Bagley could be ruled a nonqualifier and have to finish out high school on his current trajectory, keeping him in the Class of 2018. He could be ruled a nonqualifier but petition a waiver, win out, and find himself capable of playing college hoops this upcoming season. Another scenario: he could complete the coursework needed and be cleared without much hassle or drama at all. Or: he could be ruled an academic redshirt, never play a game of college basketball —- but be eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. A resolution to this should, ideally, come in August. With Duke, Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA all still recruiting Bagley, all still tracking this story, the landscape of college basketball, and next year’s NBA Draft, remain unfinished.”

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 2:23

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

  • KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team'

    KU basketball coach Bill Self spoke Tuesday, July 11, 2017, about the Jayhawks upcoming trip to Italy.

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team'

KU basketball coach Bill Self spoke Tuesday, July 11, 2017, about the Jayhawks upcoming trip to Italy.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Azubuike a force down low

KU sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike has been impressive in the college games and drills at the Under Armour Association camp in Philadelphia.

“Udoka Azubuike is going to have to make free throws for Kansas. Brutal to handle down low,” tweeted Jon Rothstein of cbssports.com.

Noted ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: “If Udoka Azubuike can make even 50 percent of his shots in the lane, he’s going to put up numbers. Getting position every time down the floor, defenders either fouling him or letting him go.”

Maxwell to play at Indiana Wesleyan

Evan Maxwell, who left KU last December, halfway through his redshirt season after transferring from Liberty University, has surfaced at NAIA school Indiana Wesleyan.

The 6-foot-10 Maxwell will be able to play two years at IWU, which is located in Marion, Ind.

“Evan has unlimited potential as a player and as a man, and his decision that IWU was the place where he would most likely reach that potential is exciting for us,” IWU head coach Greg Tonagel said in announcing Maxwell’s signing in June.

“Coach David Osborn (first-year IWU assistant) brought Evan’s name to us a few weeks after he was hired and did a phenomenal job connecting us in the recruiting process,” Tonagel added. “We continue to strive to grow in all areas as a program and that includes the level of player we are able to recruit. Getting a transfer from Kansas speaks volumes about our growing reputation as a program and university not only in Indiana, but across the country.”

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 2:23

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

  • KU coach Bill Self reunites with 2008 NCAA championship team: 'This is a special group'

    KU coach Bill Self and members of the 2008 NCAA championship team were introduced during halftime of Thursday night's Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

KU coach Bill Self reunites with 2008 NCAA championship team: 'This is a special group'

KU coach Bill Self and members of the 2008 NCAA championship team were introduced during halftime of Thursday night's Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Collison’s final season

Former KU forward Nick Collison, who signed a one-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, confirmed on his Instagram account that this indeed will be his 15th and last season in the NBA.

“I am really happy to be playing another year in OKC!” the 36-year-old Collison wrote. “Started in Seattle in 2003 and finishing in OKC in 2018. So many incredible co-workers and teammates over the years. I’m one of the lucky ones. Started in Iowa Falls, now I’m here. Back to work to be ready when I’m needed. #ThunderUp#”

KU offers Emmitt Williams

KU has extended a scholarship offer to Emmitt Williams, a 6-7 senior forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Rivals.com reports. Williams is ranked No. 17 in the recruiting Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com.

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent' 2:23

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' upcoming season: 'I like our talent'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

  • David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

    Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000.

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

View More Video