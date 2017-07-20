KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk goes for 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Team Ukraine victory in Crete

Kansas senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists in Team Ukraine’s 75-68 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday at the FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Crete.
The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk hit 5 of 12 shots and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. He was 1 of 5 on three-pointers. He also had eight turnovers.
In previous games, Mykhailiuk scored 18, 16, 25 and 26 points for Ukraine, which is 2-3 in the tournament and playing in the consolation bracket where places 9 through 12 will be decided. Ukraine will play Sweden on Saturday.
KU to pursue Bagley?
Former William & Mary forward Jack Whitman’s decision to leave KU leaves the Jayhawks with one available scholarship for the upcoming 2017-18 season.
The Jayhawks, who have just three eligible bigs (Udoka Azubuike, Billy Preston, Mitch Lightfoot) would obviously love to land Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2018 who is seriously considering reclassifying to play for a college team this season so he can enter the NBA Draft next June.
CBSsports.com’s Matt Norlander pointed out on Thursday that the 6-foot-10 Bagley, who is visiting Duke this week, is still working on completing required coursework to allow him the opportunity to attend college in a few weeks.
Norlander notes that Bagley, who attended three high schools, “has not yet submitted his academic file for official initial eligibility. When he does, the NCAA will let the family know within 10 business days if he is cleared.”
Norlander writes: “The fact Bagley is going on official visits in the summer — well before most other five-star prospects take their official visits in the fall — is also a sign he is looking to make a choice soon, and that choice is one of necessity in order to get him on campus by September. There are still a lot of ways this could go. Bagley could be ruled a nonqualifier and have to finish out high school on his current trajectory, keeping him in the Class of 2018. He could be ruled a nonqualifier but petition a waiver, win out, and find himself capable of playing college hoops this upcoming season. Another scenario: he could complete the coursework needed and be cleared without much hassle or drama at all. Or: he could be ruled an academic redshirt, never play a game of college basketball —- but be eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. A resolution to this should, ideally, come in August. With Duke, Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA all still recruiting Bagley, all still tracking this story, the landscape of college basketball, and next year’s NBA Draft, remain unfinished.”
Azubuike a force down low
KU sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike has been impressive in the college games and drills at the Under Armour Association camp in Philadelphia.
“Udoka Azubuike is going to have to make free throws for Kansas. Brutal to handle down low,” tweeted Jon Rothstein of cbssports.com.
Noted ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: “If Udoka Azubuike can make even 50 percent of his shots in the lane, he’s going to put up numbers. Getting position every time down the floor, defenders either fouling him or letting him go.”
Maxwell to play at Indiana Wesleyan
Evan Maxwell, who left KU last December, halfway through his redshirt season after transferring from Liberty University, has surfaced at NAIA school Indiana Wesleyan.
The 6-foot-10 Maxwell will be able to play two years at IWU, which is located in Marion, Ind.
“Evan has unlimited potential as a player and as a man, and his decision that IWU was the place where he would most likely reach that potential is exciting for us,” IWU head coach Greg Tonagel said in announcing Maxwell’s signing in June.
“Coach David Osborn (first-year IWU assistant) brought Evan’s name to us a few weeks after he was hired and did a phenomenal job connecting us in the recruiting process,” Tonagel added. “We continue to strive to grow in all areas as a program and that includes the level of player we are able to recruit. Getting a transfer from Kansas speaks volumes about our growing reputation as a program and university not only in Indiana, but across the country.”
Collison’s final season
Former KU forward Nick Collison, who signed a one-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, confirmed on his Instagram account that this indeed will be his 15th and last season in the NBA.
“I am really happy to be playing another year in OKC!” the 36-year-old Collison wrote. “Started in Seattle in 2003 and finishing in OKC in 2018. So many incredible co-workers and teammates over the years. I’m one of the lucky ones. Started in Iowa Falls, now I’m here. Back to work to be ready when I’m needed. #ThunderUp#”
KU offers Emmitt Williams
KU has extended a scholarship offer to Emmitt Williams, a 6-7 senior forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Rivals.com reports. Williams is ranked No. 17 in the recruiting Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com.
