Rockhurst’s Chris Teahan, brother of Conner, to join KU basketball team as walk-on

Rockhurst High senior shooting guard Chris Teahan, the brother of former Kansas guard Conner Teahan, will join the KU basketball program as a non-scholarship player.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Teahan averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a game for Rockhurst this past season. He hit 36 percent of his three-pointers and 75 percent of his free throws.
“Excited to announce that I will be furthering my education and playing basketball at the University of Kansas,” Chris Teahan wrote on Twitter.
Conner Teahan, who played at KU from 2008-12 and now works as a financial adviser for Merrill Lynch in Kansas City, said he’s “very excited, very happy” for his brother, who is a lifelong KU fan.
“He had his sights set on playing basketball at Kansas even before I was there. When I got there, it ramped up his excitement and desire to play at KU. He’s always wanted to be a Jayhawk. I’m glad he’ll be able to do that,” Conner Teahan said.
Conner Teahan said he had nothing to do with his brother being added to the team. Mark Teahan, dad of Conner and Chris, sent some letters to various coaches, including KU’s Bill Self, who was made aware Chris was a potential walk-on candidate.
“I talked to Coach Self in the fall at some point and it was a little, brief, tiny conversation. I ran into him. He said, ‘I hear your brother is a pretty good player.’ We talked a brief second,” Conner Teahan said. “I’ve only had a chance to text my brother. He texted me last night and confirmed it. I told him, ‘Congratulations and work hard.’ I’ll talk to him more tonight.”
Conner Teahan attended several of his brother’s games the past couple seasons.
“He’s versatile, can handle the ball, is very athletic, more athletic than me. I don’t know how much that really means,” he said with a laugh. “He’s a half-inch taller than me. He shoots threes, mid-range jumpers, takes it to the basket. He’s a good player.”
Self cannot comment on recruits until they complete all paperwork. It was confirmed by The Star, however, that Chris Teahan will join the program as a walk-on.
