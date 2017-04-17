KU’s Josh Jackson signs with agent, to enter NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks freshman Josh Jackson announced Monday he has signed with an agent and will enter the NBA Draft, according to a statement received by The Associated Press.

Jackson, 6 feet 8, averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and made the all-Big 12 first team and was chosen Big 12 newcomer of the year. He signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.

In the statement, Jackson said after “consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball.”

He added that he was thankful for “all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”