KU guard Devonté Graham reports on Twitter that he’s returning for senior season

0:29 Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy Pause

1:34 Locker room interviews: KU players speak about loss to Oregon

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

0:59 KU forward Carlton Bragg on his resurgence

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

1:09 Amber alert issued for missing 12-year-old Blue Springs girl

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash