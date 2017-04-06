Forward Carlton Bragg is leaving KU basketball team

Kansas sophomore Carlton Bragg will transfer to a yet-to-be-determined school, KU basketball coach Bill Self announced Thursday.
Bragg, a 6-foot-10 forward from Cleveland, averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.8 minutes per game during a stormy 2016-17 season in which he was suspended for four of KU’s 35 games. He also did not play in the Jayhawks’ season-ending Elite Eight loss to Oregon.
“We appreciate Carlton’s efforts the last two years at Kansas,” Self said in a release. “We certainly respect his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish him nothing but the very best and hope he is able to reach his dreams and goals.”
Bragg missed a Jan. 28 win at Kentucky, a Feb. 1 win over Baylor and Feb. 4 loss to Iowa State while serving a suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
“I really enjoyed my time here at Kansas,” Bragg said in a release. “Kansas has the best fans and I do love the program. This past year didn’t go as well as I thought it would and it’s in my best interest to get a fresh start. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the fans for all their support these past two years. I will always cheer for the Jayhawks.”
Bragg was granted diversion Feb. 1 through the Lawrence Municipal Court after being charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The six-month diversion agreement stipulated the case would be dismissed if Bragg completes diversion requirements. Bragg was ordered to pay $63 in court costs and a $300 diversion fee.
Bragg was suspended on Dec. 9 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Douglas County District Court. Bragg missed one game and was reinstated after the charge was dismissed Dec. 14 and the woman who accused him was charged instead.
Bragg, a McDonald’s All-American, in January of 2015 chose KU over Kentucky and Illinois. The Villa Angela-St. Joseph graduate was ranked No. 21 in the recruiting Class of 2015 by Rivals.com.
KU, which has signed 6-9 McDonald’s All-American Billy Preston in recruiting, has frontcourt players on the roster in 7-0 sophomore-to-be Udoka Azubuike, who is coming off wrist surgery; 6-9 senior-to-be Dwight Coleby and 6-8 sophomore-to-be Mitch Lightfoot.
KU has two scholarships to give in recruiting.
The number will grow to three when Josh Jackson, long assumed to be a one-and-done player at KU, declares for the NBA Draft. KU has also signed combo guard Marcus Garrett of Dallas Skyline High. Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonté Graham have not yet announced their decisions regarding returning or entering the draft. Jackson also has not yet made his plans known.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments