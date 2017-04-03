KU recruiting notebook: Shaq’s son has KU on his list of prospective schools

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and former LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will have a lot to talk about during the recruitment of Shaq’s son, Shareef, the No. 16-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018, according to Rivals.com.
Self over the weekend was named a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Shaq, the father of 6-foot-9, 200-pound Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads High blue-chip junior forward Shareef O’Neal, was inducted in the Hall’s Class of 2016.
“The good thing about our relationship, I don’t put pressure on him. One thing I do put pressure on is education,” Shaq said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show. “He has a lot of colleges after him. I’m going to let him make his own decision because my father, may he rest in peace, let me make my own decision.”
Shareef told Rivals.com he is being recruited by Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, USC, LSU and others. He also listed Texas Tech, Arizona State, Cal, UNLV, Georgetown and Loyola Marymount on March 4 on Twitter.
“The recruiting process is great. I still have the same schools, and I haven’t made my final list yet,” O’Neal told Rivals.com. “I have the whole summer and plenty of time to figure things out and make some visits.”
Of his son, Shaq said on TV: “He can really shoot it, sees the floor well, plays great defense. It’s ironic because when he was younger I thought he was going to be about 6-8, 6-9 (Shaq, by the way, said he’s 6-10). I made him watch the guards. He has great leaping ability, great handle. He’s more of a KG (Kevin Garnett) than a Shaq.”
Weathers a popular prospect
Former Shawnee Mission North standout Michael Weathers, a 6-foot-2 point guard who has announced plans to leave Miami University (Ohio) after his freshman season, told The Star he’s heard from coaches from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Boise State, Tulsa, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, Texas A&M, George Washington, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Arizona State and Valparaiso. Weathers said he’s canceled a visit to St. John’s, but is in the process of setting up a visit to Miami (Fla.) on April 18, with a visit to Xavier also in the works.
His brother Marcus Weathers, a 6-5 freshman small forward who also has announced plans to leave Miami (Ohio), has heard from Boise State, Tulsa and Colorado State, according to Rivals.com. Michael said he was aware Colorado State had contacted his brother. Michael, the MAC’s freshman of the year, averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Marcus averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Duval dishes April Fools joke
Trevon Duval, the country’s No. 3-rated basketball player in the recruiting Class of 2017, according to Rivals.com, played an April Fools joke on college coaches and fans on Saturday.
The 6-2 point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced on Twitter on Saturday morning he’d slice his list of schools from five to two at 3 p.m. An hour or so later he indicated it was just a joke.
Duval still has a final five of KU, Duke, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall. He did not speak with reporters at last week’s McDonald’s All-America game.
Garland has KU on list
Darius Garland, a 6-foot junior point guard from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn., who is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2018, has a list of KU, Duke, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and others, according to Rivals.com. Playing for Bradley Beal Elite AAU, he had a strong performance at last weekend’s NY2LA Swish ’N Dish tournament in Wisconsin.
“The most touted player in attendance, Garland was terrific during two viewings. In a high level game against the Iowa Barnstormers, Garland took over with his jump shooting and put the game out of reach,” wrote Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
