Michael Weathers, who dreamed of playing at KU, says he and twin brother will transfer

Twin brothers Michael and Marcus Weathers, who led the Shawnee Mission North boys basketball team to its first state championship in 63 years, are looking for a new college home.
Kansas tops the wish list.
Michael and Marcus were the leading and third-leading scorers, respectively, as freshmen this season for Miami University in Ohio.
Michael Weathers, a 6-foot-2 point guard, averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Marcus, a 6-5 small forward, averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
“We just want to be closer to home or have a different opportunity,” Michael Weathers said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We feel like now is the right time for the decision for both of us to go into a new program and help a team win.”
Michael Weathers said the two will be released from Miami in two days, at which point they plan to re-open their recruitment. They will have to sit out one season, per NCAA transfer rules, to play at another Division I school.
Michael said he has not had contact with other schools but added, “My dream was always to play at KU.” Asked about other local schools such as Kansas State, Wichita State and Missouri, he said, “As long as I can go into a program right away and help that team win, it doesn’t matter where it is, but yeah, I would love to play closer to home if possible.”
After leading Shawnee Mission North to the Kansas Class 6A state title in 2016, the Weathers brothers were insistent about attending the same college program. Their preference remains to transfer to the same school, but Michael Weathers said they would be willing to separate if they were presented with different opportunities.
Michael Weathers was The Star’s All-Metro player of the year last spring after scoring 24.3 points per game for SM North. Marcus Weathers was chosen to The Star’s second team.
“I think a year off will give us time to gain muscle and work on developing our minds and just learning our new team,” Michael Weathers said. “We would love to play at the same place, but we’re both going to whatever place is the best opportunity.”
