By the numbers: Bill Self's Hall of Fame coaching career

Kansas coach Bill Self is headed to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame because of these numbers, which continue to grow. Among his superlatives: A NCAA championship in 2008, a runner-up finish in 2012, 13 consecutive Big 12 titles (and conference titles in 17 of his last 19 seasons), nine 30-victory seasons, 600-plus career victories and a 220-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

Self season-by-season

Oral Roberts (1994-97): 55-54 (.505)

1993-94: 6-21 (.222), no postseason

1994-95: 10-17 (.370), no postseason

1995-96: 18-9 (.667), no postseason

1996-97: 21-7 (.750), NIT

Tulsa (1998-2000): 74-27 (.733)

1997-98: 19-12 (.613), third in WAC, no postseason

1998-99: 23-10 (.697), tied for first in WAC*, NCAA second round

1999-2000: 32-5 (.865), first in WAC*, NCAA Elite Eight

Illinois (2001-03): 78-24 (.764)

2000-01: 27-8 (.771), tied for first in Big Ten*, NCAA Elite Eight

2001-02: 26-9 (.743), tied for first in Big Ten*, NCAA Sweet 16

2002-03: 25-7 (.714), second in Big Ten, NCAA second round

Kansas (2004-17): 416-88 (.825)

2003-04: 24-9 (.727), second in Big 12, NCAA Elite Eight

2004-05: 23-7 (.767), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA first round

2005-06: 25-8 (.758), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA first round

2006-07: 33-5 (.868), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight

2007-08: 37-3 (.925), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA champions**

2008-09: 27-8 (.771), first in Big 12*, NCAA Sweet 16

2009-10: 33-3 (.917), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round

2010-11: 35-3 (.921), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight

2011-12: 32-7 (.821), first in Big 12*, NCAA runner-up**

2012-13: 31-6 (.839), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA Sweet 16

2013-14: 25-10 (.714), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round

2014-15: 27-9 (.771), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round

2015-16: 33-5 (.868), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight

2016-17: 31-5 (.861), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight

Overall (24 seasons): 623-193 (.763)

*conference champions; **reached Final Four

Trophies won, nets cut, magic numbers

2008 NCAA Championship

2008 and 2012 NCAA Final Four

17 regular-season conference titles, all won in last 19 seasons: 1999, 2000 (at Tulsa); 2001, 2002 (at Illinois);2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 (13 straight at KU, which ties NCAA Division I men’s record and makes Self only coach to win 13 straight)

8 conference tournament titles: 2003 (Big Ten); 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 (Big 12)

600 wins (ninth fastest to reach mark in NCAA Division ).

220 wins in Allen Fieldhouse (most by a KU coach)

10 losses at Allen Fieldhouse (in 14 seasons)

9 30-victory seasons (third best in Division I)

5 consensus All-America first-team selections coached (Dee Brown, who Self coached at Illinois in 2002, and Wayne Simien, 2005; Sherron Collins, 2010; Thomas Robinson, 2012; and Frank Mason, 2017)

19 straight NCAA Tournaments

Self’s last 19 teams, two at Tulsa, three at Illinois and 14 at KU, have made the NCAA Tournament.

Tulsa (4-2, one Elite Eight)

1999 (1-1): No. 9 seed in East Regional, beat No. 8 College of Charleston and lost to No. 1 Duke

2000 (3-1): No. 7 seed in South, beat No. 10 UNLV, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 6 Miami (Fla.) and lost to No. 8 North Carolina

Illinois (6-3, one Elite Eight)

2001 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest Regional, beat No. 16 Northwestern State, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 4 Kansas and lost to No. 2 Arizona

2002 (2-1): No. 4 seed in Midwest, beat No. 13 San Diego State, No. 12 Creighton and lost to No. 1 Kansas

2003 (1-1): No. 4 seed in West, beat No. 13 Western Kentucky and lost to No. 5 Notre Dame

Kansas (33-13, one NCAA championship, two Final Fours, seven Elite Eights)

2004 (3-1): No. 4 seed in St. Louis Regional, beat No. 13 Illinois-Chicago, No. 12 Pacific, No. 9 Alabama-Birmingham and lost to No. 3 Georgia Tech

2005 (0-1): No. 3 seed in Syracuse Regional, lost to No. 14 Bucknell

2006 (0-1): No. 4 seed in Oakland Regional, lost to No. 13 Bradley

2007 (3-1): No. 1 seed in West Regional, beat No. 16 Niagara, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 4 Southern Illinois and lost to No. 2 UCLA

2008 (6-0): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 Portland State, No. 8 UNLV, No. 12 Villanova, No. 10 Davidson, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 1 Memphis

2009 (2-1): No. 3 seed in Midwest, beat No. 14 North Dakota State, No. 11 Dayton and lost to No. 2 Michigan State

2010 (1-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 Lehigh and lost to No. 9 Northern Iowa

2011 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Southwest, beat No. 16 Boston, No. 9 Illinois, No. 12 Richmond and lost to No. 11 VCU

2012 (5-1): No. 2 seed in Midwest, beat No. 15 Detroit, No. 10 Purdue, No. 11 North Carolina State, No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Ohio State and lost to No. 1 Kentucky

2013 (2-1): No. 1 seed in South, beat No. 16 Western Kentucky, No. 8 North Carolina and lost to No. 4 Michigan

2014 (1-1): No. 2 seed in South, beat No. 15 Eastern Kentucky and lost to No. 10 Stanford

2015 (1-1): No. 2 seed in Midwest, beat No. 15 New Mexico State and lost to No. 7 Wichita State

2016 (3-1): No. 1 seed in South, beat No. 16 Austin Peay, No. 9 Connecticut, No. 5 Maryland and lost to No. 2 Villanova

2017 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 UC Davis, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 4 Purdue and lost to No. 3 Oregon

Overall NCAA Tournament record 43-18 (.705)

Record by seed

No. 1 (eight): 24-7

No. 2 (three): 7-3

No. 3 (two): 2-2

No. 4 (four): 6-4

No. 7 (one): 3-1

No. 9 (one): 1-1

Record by round

First: 17-2

Second: 12-5

Sweet 16: 9-3

Elite Eight: 2-7

Final Four: 2-0

NCAA championship: 1-1

Record when better seed than opponent: 36-13

Record when same seed: 3-0

Record when worse seed: 4-5

17 first-round NBA Draft picks

2002: Frank Williams, Illinois to Denver

2003: Brian Cook, Illinois to LA Lakers

2005: Luther Head, Illinois to Houston; Wayne Simien, KU to Miami; Deron Williams, Illinois to Utah

2007: Julian Wright, KU to New Orleans

2008: Darrell Arthur, KU to Memphis; Brandon Rush, KU to Indiana

2010: Cole Aldrich, KU to Oklahoma City; Xavier Henry, KU to Memphis

2011: Marcus Morris, KU to Houston; Markieff Morris, KU to Phoenix

2012: Thomas Robinson, KU to Sacramento

2013: Ben McLemore, KU to Sacramento

2014: Andrew Wiggins, KU to Cleveland; Joel Embiid, KU to Philadelphia

2015: Kelly Oubre, KU to Atlanta

Career honors

2009 and 2016 AP national coach of the year

2012 Naismith coach of the year (finalist in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2017)

2013 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee

2014 Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association

2015 Mannie Jackson Basketball’s Human Spirit Award by the Naismith Hall of Fame

2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

