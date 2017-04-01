By the numbers: Bill Self’s Hall of Fame coaching career

Kansas coach Bill Self is headed to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame because of these numbers, which continue to grow. Among his superlatives: A NCAA championship in 2008, a runner-up finish in 2012, 13 consecutive Big 12 titles (and conference titles in 17 of his last 19 seasons), nine 30-victory seasons, 600-plus career victories and a 220-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse.
Self season-by-season
Oral Roberts (1994-97): 55-54 (.505)
1993-94: 6-21 (.222), no postseason
1994-95: 10-17 (.370), no postseason
1995-96: 18-9 (.667), no postseason
1996-97: 21-7 (.750), NIT
Tulsa (1998-2000): 74-27 (.733)
1997-98: 19-12 (.613), third in WAC, no postseason
1998-99: 23-10 (.697), tied for first in WAC*, NCAA second round
1999-2000: 32-5 (.865), first in WAC*, NCAA Elite Eight
Illinois (2001-03): 78-24 (.764)
2000-01: 27-8 (.771), tied for first in Big Ten*, NCAA Elite Eight
2001-02: 26-9 (.743), tied for first in Big Ten*, NCAA Sweet 16
2002-03: 25-7 (.714), second in Big Ten, NCAA second round
Kansas (2004-17): 416-88 (.825)
2003-04: 24-9 (.727), second in Big 12, NCAA Elite Eight
2004-05: 23-7 (.767), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA first round
2005-06: 25-8 (.758), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA first round
2006-07: 33-5 (.868), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight
2007-08: 37-3 (.925), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA champions**
2008-09: 27-8 (.771), first in Big 12*, NCAA Sweet 16
2009-10: 33-3 (.917), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round
2010-11: 35-3 (.921), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight
2011-12: 32-7 (.821), first in Big 12*, NCAA runner-up**
2012-13: 31-6 (.839), tied for first in Big 12*, NCAA Sweet 16
2013-14: 25-10 (.714), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round
2014-15: 27-9 (.771), first in Big 12*, NCAA second round
2015-16: 33-5 (.868), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight
2016-17: 31-5 (.861), first in Big 12*, NCAA Elite Eight
Overall (24 seasons): 623-193 (.763)
*conference champions; **reached Final Four
Trophies won, nets cut, magic numbers
2008 NCAA Championship
2008 and 2012 NCAA Final Four
17 regular-season conference titles, all won in last 19 seasons: 1999, 2000 (at Tulsa); 2001, 2002 (at Illinois);2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 (13 straight at KU, which ties NCAA Division I men’s record and makes Self only coach to win 13 straight)
8 conference tournament titles: 2003 (Big Ten); 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 (Big 12)
600 wins (ninth fastest to reach mark in NCAA Division ).
220 wins in Allen Fieldhouse (most by a KU coach)
10 losses at Allen Fieldhouse (in 14 seasons)
9 30-victory seasons (third best in Division I)
5 consensus All-America first-team selections coached (Dee Brown, who Self coached at Illinois in 2002, and Wayne Simien, 2005; Sherron Collins, 2010; Thomas Robinson, 2012; and Frank Mason, 2017)
19 straight NCAA Tournaments
Self’s last 19 teams, two at Tulsa, three at Illinois and 14 at KU, have made the NCAA Tournament.
Tulsa (4-2, one Elite Eight)
1999 (1-1): No. 9 seed in East Regional, beat No. 8 College of Charleston and lost to No. 1 Duke
2000 (3-1): No. 7 seed in South, beat No. 10 UNLV, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 6 Miami (Fla.) and lost to No. 8 North Carolina
Illinois (6-3, one Elite Eight)
2001 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest Regional, beat No. 16 Northwestern State, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 4 Kansas and lost to No. 2 Arizona
2002 (2-1): No. 4 seed in Midwest, beat No. 13 San Diego State, No. 12 Creighton and lost to No. 1 Kansas
2003 (1-1): No. 4 seed in West, beat No. 13 Western Kentucky and lost to No. 5 Notre Dame
Kansas (33-13, one NCAA championship, two Final Fours, seven Elite Eights)
2004 (3-1): No. 4 seed in St. Louis Regional, beat No. 13 Illinois-Chicago, No. 12 Pacific, No. 9 Alabama-Birmingham and lost to No. 3 Georgia Tech
2005 (0-1): No. 3 seed in Syracuse Regional, lost to No. 14 Bucknell
2006 (0-1): No. 4 seed in Oakland Regional, lost to No. 13 Bradley
2007 (3-1): No. 1 seed in West Regional, beat No. 16 Niagara, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 4 Southern Illinois and lost to No. 2 UCLA
2008 (6-0): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 Portland State, No. 8 UNLV, No. 12 Villanova, No. 10 Davidson, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 1 Memphis
2009 (2-1): No. 3 seed in Midwest, beat No. 14 North Dakota State, No. 11 Dayton and lost to No. 2 Michigan State
2010 (1-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 Lehigh and lost to No. 9 Northern Iowa
2011 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Southwest, beat No. 16 Boston, No. 9 Illinois, No. 12 Richmond and lost to No. 11 VCU
2012 (5-1): No. 2 seed in Midwest, beat No. 15 Detroit, No. 10 Purdue, No. 11 North Carolina State, No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Ohio State and lost to No. 1 Kentucky
2013 (2-1): No. 1 seed in South, beat No. 16 Western Kentucky, No. 8 North Carolina and lost to No. 4 Michigan
2014 (1-1): No. 2 seed in South, beat No. 15 Eastern Kentucky and lost to No. 10 Stanford
2015 (1-1): No. 2 seed in Midwest, beat No. 15 New Mexico State and lost to No. 7 Wichita State
2016 (3-1): No. 1 seed in South, beat No. 16 Austin Peay, No. 9 Connecticut, No. 5 Maryland and lost to No. 2 Villanova
2017 (3-1): No. 1 seed in Midwest, beat No. 16 UC Davis, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 4 Purdue and lost to No. 3 Oregon
Overall NCAA Tournament record 43-18 (.705)
Record by seed
No. 1 (eight): 24-7
No. 2 (three): 7-3
No. 3 (two): 2-2
No. 4 (four): 6-4
No. 7 (one): 3-1
No. 9 (one): 1-1
Record by round
First: 17-2
Second: 12-5
Sweet 16: 9-3
Elite Eight: 2-7
Final Four: 2-0
NCAA championship: 1-1
Record when better seed than opponent: 36-13
Record when same seed: 3-0
Record when worse seed: 4-5
17 first-round NBA Draft picks
2002: Frank Williams, Illinois to Denver
2003: Brian Cook, Illinois to LA Lakers
2005: Luther Head, Illinois to Houston; Wayne Simien, KU to Miami; Deron Williams, Illinois to Utah
2007: Julian Wright, KU to New Orleans
2008: Darrell Arthur, KU to Memphis; Brandon Rush, KU to Indiana
2010: Cole Aldrich, KU to Oklahoma City; Xavier Henry, KU to Memphis
2011: Marcus Morris, KU to Houston; Markieff Morris, KU to Phoenix
2012: Thomas Robinson, KU to Sacramento
2013: Ben McLemore, KU to Sacramento
2014: Andrew Wiggins, KU to Cleveland; Joel Embiid, KU to Philadelphia
2015: Kelly Oubre, KU to Atlanta
Career honors
2009 and 2016 AP national coach of the year
2012 Naismith coach of the year (finalist in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2017)
2013 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee
2014 Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association
2015 Mannie Jackson Basketball’s Human Spirit Award by the Naismith Hall of Fame
2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
Chris Fickett: 816-234-4354, @ChrisFickett
Comments