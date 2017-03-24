How KU strength coach Andrea Hudy is working to keep the Jayhawks fresh

2:53 Devonte' Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight Pause

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

1:59 Bill Self: Elite Eight game is most difficult in NCAA Tournament

0:36 Lagerald Vick's 360 dunk: He planned it

1:01 Devonte Graham, KU players made halftime adjustment on pick-and-roll

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:50 Frank Mason on KU-Oregon in Elite Eight: 'We want to get over that hump'

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice