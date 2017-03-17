Kansas crushes UC Davis 100-62 in NCAA Tournament opening round

The NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 seeds are safe in their battles against No. 16s for yet another year.
Kansas’ top seeded basketball team clobbered No. 16 seed UC Davis 100-62 on Friday night in a first-round NCAA Tournament contest at BOK Center. The lopsided victory followed wins by No. 1 seeds Villanova, Gonzaga and North Carolina, with No. 1s improving to 132-0 throughout history vs. No. 16s.
Frank Mason scored 22 points (on 8-of-14 shooting with eight assists, five rebounds), Josh Jackson had 17 points (with seven boards), Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonté Graham both scored 16 points, and Landen Lucas added 13 points and 11 boards for KU (29-4), which advances to Sunday’s second-round game against either Miami or Michigan State.
Senior Tyler Self, who scored five points late, hit a three that put KU at an even 100 points with 21 seconds left.
Chima Moneke scored 20 points (with nine rebounds), Brynton Lemar had 17 points and former Lansing High player Siler Schneider added 10 for UC Davis (23-13).
KU hit 56.3 percent of its shots and was 11 of 25 on three-pointers and 17 of 20 from the line. UC Davis hit 33.9 percent of its shots and was 4 of 20 on threes and 16 of 18 from the line.
This one looked as if it might be close at first.
Led by forward Moneke, plus Schneider, who scored seven quick points, the Aggies were tied with the Jayhawks at 21-21 with 7:51 left in the first half. Yes, it was that close more than 12 minutes into the half.
However, Jackson scored four points off a reverse layup and spectacular left-handed scoop shot and Mason had four points in a 10-0 surge that stretched to 17-1 and 29-7 by the end of the half. Two of Mason’s points were free throws following a technical foul on UC Davis coach Jim Les.
KU, courtesy of that 29-7 run, led, 50-28, at the break. Mason and Mykhailiuk each had six points in the run, while Graham had five and Jackson added four points.
Mason, Jackson and Graham had 11 points apiece the first half, while Mykhailiuk had nine. Moneke and Schneider had 10 apiece for UC Davis, which hit 9 of 32 shots (.281) in the first half (1 of 6 threes, 9 of 11 free throws) to KU’s 18 of 32 (.563). KU was 5 of 14 from three the first half and 9 of 11 from the line. Led by Lucas and Mason, who had eight and five rebounds, respectively, KU outboarded the Aggies 50-28 the first half.
The Aggies did not threaten in the final half.
KU missed its first four shots, with Jackson converting at 17:11 to give KU a 3-0 lead. Mason had hit a free throw at 18:11 to open the scoring. Jackson and Graham hit threes to turn a 8-5 deficit into a 11-8 lead at 13:41. Thanks in part to Schneider’s five points, UC Davis knotted the score at 13-13 with 12:17 left in the half.
KU now is 7-0 in matchups between 1 and 16 teams in the 14-year Bill Self era. KU pounded Austin Peay, 105-79, in a 1-16 contest a year ago in Des Moines, Iowa. The Jayhawks also beat Western Kentucky 64-57 in 2013 in Kansas City; Boston University 72-53 in 2011 in Tulsa; Lehigh 90-74 in 2010 in Oklahoma City; Portland State 85-61 in 2008 in Omaha, Neb.; and Niagara 107-67 in 2007 in Chicago.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments