No. 1 Kansas ousted by TCU in Big 12 quarterfinals

Kansas lost its first game in the Big 12 tournament for the first time since 2009 and second time in the 21-year history of the league on Thursday.
Unranked TCU stunned the No. 1-ranked Jayhawk 85-82 in a quarterfinal clash at Sprint Center. KU (28-4) was playing without Josh Jackson, who served a one-game suspension and will return for the NCAA Tournament.
Desmond Bane scored 16 points, including three free throws after Svi Mykhailiuk fouled him on a three-point attempt with 2.5 seconds left, for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to face Iowa State in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
Frank Mason had 29 had points and Mykhailiuk 18 for KU, which will have two days off heading into Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
Devonté Graham missed a deep, deep three at the buzzer that prevented a possible tie and overtime.
TCU (19-14) had a pair of massive runs that sparked the Horned Frogs in their victory.
The Frogs first went on a 16-3 burst, which came in the immediate aftermath of a Jamie Dixon technical foul, and grabbed a 43-42 lead at halftime.
Then TCU went on a 15-2 second-half run that gave the Frogs a 60-49 lead with 13:55 to go. Like Dixon, Kansas coach Bill Self picked up a technical foul. Self complained about a goaltending call on Mykhailiuk. Brodzianski hit two free throws following that ‘T’ to give TCU a 53-47 lead.
KU replied with a 22-10 run to grab a 71-70 lead and led by as many as four points.
It was tied at 82 when Bane was fouled by Mykhailiuk. He hit the three free throws to bust the tie and set up a long-distance off balance shot that missed.
Mykhailiuk busted a recent slump by scoring 13 points the first half. All of his first-half points came in the first eight minutes and helped KU to a 24-13 advantage.
The Jayhawks upped a 35-27 lead to 12 points with 4:44 to go in the first half. First, Lagerald Vick made a layup off a feed from Landen Lucas then Mason hit two free throws after Dixon was tooted for a technical foul after erupting on the bench after that bucket.
At that point, TCU rallied and finished the half on a strong note, not only erasing the deficit, but grabbing the one-point lead. Williams had nine points and Robinson, Fisher and Brodziansky seven in the half.
Devonté Graham landed awkwardly on teammate Landen Lucas, who had hit the floor chasing a loose ball on the defensive end with TCU’s Karviar Shepherd, with 10:55 left in the first half and KU up 25-15. Graham hopped off the court on his right foot to the locker room, where he stayed a few minutes. Graham returned to the bench with 7 minutes left in the half and KU up 33-23 and immediately checked back into the game. He played the remainder of the game with no problems.
