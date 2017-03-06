Bill Hougland, national and Olympic basketball champion from KU, dies at 86

Bill Hougland, who helped the Kansas men’s basketball team to the 1952 NCAA championship and then won two Olympic gold medals, died Monday in Lawrence. He was 86.
Hougland played in 77 games during his Kansas career. He was the third-leading scorer on the Jayhawks’ 1952 title team, averaging 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
In 1952, KU players made up nearly half of the U.S. Olympic team. Hougland played in all eight games and averaged 5.8 points as the United States defeated the Soviet Union for the championship.
Four years later, Hougland, playing for the Phillips 66ers of the National Industrial Basketball League, was captain of the U.S. Olympic team and again averaged 5.8 points as the Americans defeated the Soviets for the gold medal.
Hougland became the first player to win two gold medals in basketball. He grew up in El Dorado, Kan., and played at Beloit High, helping that school to the 1948 Class A championship game.
He served as vice-president for Koch Industries and president of Koch Oil before he retired in 1991.
Hougland was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
“We lost one of our all-time greats in Bill Hougland,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a news release.
