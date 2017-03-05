University of Kansas

March 5, 2017 12:23 PM

KU’s Frank Mason, Bill Self are Big 12 player, coach of the year

By Jesse Newell

Kansas men’s basketball guard Frank Mason has been named the Big 12’s player of the year following a vote of the conference’s coaches.

In addition, KU’s Bill Self was named the league’s coach of the year for the fifth time. It was the first time he earned the honor since sharing it with Iowa State’s Fred Hoiberg in 2012.

Also, KU guard Josh Jackson was selected as Big 12 freshman of the year, the first at KU since Andrew Wiggins in 2014.

Mason, who was a unanimous selection, averaged 20.5 points and 5.1 assists. He is the first Jayhawk to earn the honor since Thomas Robinson in 2012.

Jackson and Mason both were named all-Big 12 first team, joined by Baylor’s Johnathan Motley, Iowa State’s Monte Morris and Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans.

KU guard Devonté Graham earned second-team all-Big 12 honors, while Kansas State guard Wesley Iwundu made the third team. KU’s Landen Lucas and K-State’s D.J. Johnson also were honorable mention all-Big 12.

Baylor’s Manu Lecomte was the league’s newcomer of the year, while West Virginia’s Jevon Carter (defensive player of the year) and Tarik Phillip (sixth man) won the other individual honors.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Frank Mason III, Kansas**

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Manu Lecomte, Baylor

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Josh Jackson, Kansas**

SIXTH MAN AWARD

Tarik Phillip, West Virginia

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Self, Kansas

All-Big 12 First Team

Johnathan Motley, Baylor**

Monté Morris, Iowa State**

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Frank Mason III, Kansas**

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

All-Big 12 Second Team

Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State

Devonte’ Graham, Kansas

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

Manu Lecomte, Baylor

Deonte Burton, Iowa State

Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State

Jarrett Allen, Texas

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

Nathan Adrian, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

(Listed alphabetically by school)

Ishmail Wainright (Baylor), Matt Thomas (Iowa State), Landen Lucas (Kansas), D.J. Johnson (Kansas State), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Phil Forte (Oklahoma State), Jaylen Fisher (TCU), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Zach Smith (Texas Tech).

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Jo Lual-Acuil, Baylor

Ishmail Wainright, Baylor

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Nathan Adrian, West Virginia

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Manu Lecomte, Baylor

Jo Lual-Acuil, Baylor

Josh Jackson, Kansas**

Kameron McGusty, Oklahoma

Alex Robinson, TCU

Jarrett Allen, Texas**

** - Unanimous Selection

Ties in the voting created additional spots on the All-Big 12 third team and Big 12 all-newcomer teams

