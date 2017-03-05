KU’s Frank Mason, Bill Self are Big 12 player, coach of the year

Kansas men’s basketball guard Frank Mason has been named the Big 12’s player of the year following a vote of the conference’s coaches.
In addition, KU’s Bill Self was named the league’s coach of the year for the fifth time. It was the first time he earned the honor since sharing it with Iowa State’s Fred Hoiberg in 2012.
Also, KU guard Josh Jackson was selected as Big 12 freshman of the year, the first at KU since Andrew Wiggins in 2014.
Mason, who was a unanimous selection, averaged 20.5 points and 5.1 assists. He is the first Jayhawk to earn the honor since Thomas Robinson in 2012.
Jackson and Mason both were named all-Big 12 first team, joined by Baylor’s Johnathan Motley, Iowa State’s Monte Morris and Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans.
KU guard Devonté Graham earned second-team all-Big 12 honors, while Kansas State guard Wesley Iwundu made the third team. KU’s Landen Lucas and K-State’s D.J. Johnson also were honorable mention all-Big 12.
Baylor’s Manu Lecomte was the league’s newcomer of the year, while West Virginia’s Jevon Carter (defensive player of the year) and Tarik Phillip (sixth man) won the other individual honors.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Frank Mason III, Kansas**
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Manu Lecomte, Baylor
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Josh Jackson, Kansas**
SIXTH MAN AWARD
Tarik Phillip, West Virginia
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bill Self, Kansas
All-Big 12 First Team
Johnathan Motley, Baylor**
Monté Morris, Iowa State**
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Frank Mason III, Kansas**
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
All-Big 12 Second Team
Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State
Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Third Team
Manu Lecomte, Baylor
Deonte Burton, Iowa State
Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Keenan Evans, Texas Tech
Nathan Adrian, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
(Listed alphabetically by school)
Ishmail Wainright (Baylor), Matt Thomas (Iowa State), Landen Lucas (Kansas), D.J. Johnson (Kansas State), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Phil Forte (Oklahoma State), Jaylen Fisher (TCU), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Zach Smith (Texas Tech).
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Jo Lual-Acuil, Baylor
Ishmail Wainright, Baylor
Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU
Nathan Adrian, West Virginia
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
Manu Lecomte, Baylor
Jo Lual-Acuil, Baylor
Josh Jackson, Kansas**
Kameron McGusty, Oklahoma
Alex Robinson, TCU
Jarrett Allen, Texas**
** - Unanimous Selection
Ties in the voting created additional spots on the All-Big 12 third team and Big 12 all-newcomer teams
