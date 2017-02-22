Kansas clinches tie for 13th straight Big 12 title with 87-68 win over TCU

It was party time for Kansas’ basketball players, coaches and fans Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
The third-ranked Jayhawks, who welcomed back Brandon Rush for his No. 25 jersey retirement ceremony, hoisted the Big 12 championship trophy while modeling their title hats and T-shirts after an 87-68 victory over TCU that clinched at least a tie for the program’s 13th straight league crown.
In winning their 13th consecutive title with three games to play in the regular season, the Jayhawks (25-3, 13-2 Big 12) — who on Wednesday were led by Frank Mason’s 20 points, Devonté Graham’s 17 points, Carlton Bragg’s career-high-tying 15 points and Josh Jackson’s 15 points and 11 rebounds — moved into a tie with UCLA for most consecutive league crowns in college hoops history. UCLA won 13 straight Pac-10 titles under coaches John Wooden, Gene Bartow and Gary Cunningham during 1967-79.
TCU (17-11, 6-9) was led by Alex Robinson’s 15 points. Kenrich Williams had 12 rebounds.
There was a bit of a scare the first half as freshman Jackson fell hard on the defensive end and appeared to hurt his foot with 11:37 left in the first half. He went to the locker room, returned at 6:35 and played the rest of the half. Jackson appeared to be fine the rest of the game, as evidenced by his productive, 26-minute performance (14 in the second half), which he punctuated with a vicious dunk with just 2:19 left and KU up by 14 points.
KU, which led, 40-39, at halftime, used an 8-0 run to grab a 57-47 lead with 14:16 to play. Jackson had a vicious one-hand dunk off a lob from Mason, Mason made a layup that barely rolled in after hanging on the rim for a second, Jackson added another bucket and Graham two free throws in the surge.
The Jayhawks extended their run to 22-7 to grab a 71-55 lead at 7:18. TCU moved to within 11 points with 4:11 left, but KU immediately extended the lead back to 14 at 3:00.
KU used a 5-0 run in the final 49 seconds to secure its slim halftime lead over the Horned Frogs. Jackson hit a bucket with 29 seconds left and missed a free throw, but he grabbed the rebound and fed Mason, who cashed a three to account for the one-point halftime advantage. It was a halftime that featured Rush’s jersey being hung in the rafters and a speech that was well-received by the 16,300 fans who gave him a standing ovation.
Mason scored 13 points the first half, Jackson had nine and Bragg added eight with five rebounds in 13 minutes. Graham scored seven points in the first half on his 22nd birthday.
TCU was led by Robinson, who had 10 points. Jaylen Fisher contributed eight as the Horned Frogs led by as many as five points at 27-22. KU trailed 29-25 at 5:11 when Mason hit a three, and was fouled by Fisher. Mason cashed a free throw for a four-point play that tied the contest at 29-29.
TCU grabbed an early 8-4 lead. However, Bragg hit a bucket and Svi Mykhailiuk added a three to give KU a 9-8 lead at 14:37. KU hit 40.6 percent of its shots in the first half, including 6 of 11 threes. TCU hit 5 of 15 threes the first half and 40.5 percent overall.
KU will next meet Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Duval to visit Zona
Trevon Duval, a 6-2 senior guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will make an official recruiting visit to Arizona this weekend, Zagsblog.com reports.
Duval, who is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com, has visited KU and Duke. He’s also expected to visit Baylor and Seton Hall.
No. 4 Arizona plays host to No. 5 UCLA on Saturday night.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments