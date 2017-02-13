KU rallies for 84-80 overtime victory over West Virginia

One loss at Allen Fieldhouse was enough for Kansas’ No. 3-ranked basketball team, which followed a Feb. 4 overtime defeat to Iowa State with a one-for-the-ages 84-80 overtime victory over No. 9 West Virginia on Monday night.
The Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2 Big 12), who avoided becoming the first KU team in 28 years (since the 1988-89 season) to drop two straight at home, opened a two-game lead in the Big 12 race over Baylor (22-4, 9-4), which lost to Texas Tech, 84-78, on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. West Virginia, which led by as many as 11 points the first half, 39-32 at halftime, and a whopping 14 points (64-50) with 2:52 left — yes 14 with 2:52 left — fell to 20-6, 8-5 and trails KU by three games with five to play.
Frank Mason had 24 points, Devonte Graham 18, Lagerald Vick 14 and Josh Jackson 14 as KU battled back from a deficit deemed so big a spattering of fans headed to the exits at 2:52.
It was 64-50 when KU made its remarkable comeback, actually tying the game, 71-71, on two Mason free throws with 21.6 seconds left.
Graham had hit a huge three at :33 that cut a five-point deficit to two (71-69). Earlier, Landen Lucas had a dunk following two Graham free throws and a steal in a four-point flurry that had cut the gap to 69-66 at :51.
West Virginia’s Tariq Phillip missed a three at the buzzer that sent the game into OT, the game tied 71-71.
Graham hit a three to open the overtime and give KU a 74-71 lead at 4:10. Jackson followed with a layup to give KU a 76-71 lead at 2:55. Graham hit a three to make it 79-71 at 2:13, West Virginia suffering three turnovers.
The Mountaineers cut the gap to 79-75 at :37.8 on a bucket by Esa Ahmad and two free throws by Adrian. Lucas made one of two free throws to make it 80-75 at :36. Mason hit two free throws at :22 to give KU a seven-point lead. West Virginia cut it to four and Lucas missed two free throws at 15.1 seconds, but West Virginia’s Adrian kicked a rebound out of bounds giving KU the ball back with 13.8 left in overtime.
KU suffered a turnover and Adrian scored on the other end to make it 82-80 KU with :10 left.
Mason was fouled on the inbounds and stepped to the line with 7.5 seconds left and hit two free throws to make it 84-80.
Time ran out and the Jayhawks had actually pulled off the amazing comeback, winning a game in which it trailed by 14 with less than three minutes to play.
West Virginia was led Ahmad, who had 20 points and Phillip 18.
KU hit 34.4 percent of its shots to West Virginia’s 41.3 percent.
West Virginia, which was trying to become the first team to sweep the regular-season series against KU in the Bill Self era, used an 8-0 run in the final 1:26 of the first half to erase a 32-31 deficit and grab a 39-32 halftime lead.
Jevon Carter, who hit a three to beat the halftime buzzer, had 11 points, Ahmad 10 and Phillip seven the first half. KU, which trailed by 11 points very early (18-7) only to build a 26-21 lead following a 19-3 surge, was led by Vick’s 10 first-half points. Josh Jackson scored six points with seven rebounds, while Mason, who had 12 points in Saturday’s win at Texas Tech, had five points the first half.
Phillip hit a three and scored off a steal as the Mountaineers opened the game on a 10-0 run, forcing Self to call a time out at 17:04. KU’s first points came on two Svi Mykhailiuk free throws at 16:37, making the score 10-2.
KU went to work when the deficit hit 11 at 18-7. Vick hit a pair of threes and later scored another bucket in KU’s 19-3 run. Mason had five points. Mykhailiuk concluded the run by accepting a deep baseball pass from Jackson and converting to make it 26-21 KU at 5:52.
The Mountaineers immediately embarked on a 7-0 run to grab a 28-26 lead. It was 32-31 KU when West Virginia rolled, 8-0, the final 1:26.
Loud crowd
KU fans on Monday set the record for loudest crowd roar at an indoor sports event as measured by Guinness World Records. The KU fans’ roar was measured at 130.4 decibels Monday.
The old record was a decibel mark of 126.4 set by Kentucky fans in the Kentucky-Kansas game on Jan. 28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Jackson player of week
KU freshman Jackson on Monday was named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel that covers the league. Jackson has won the award twice this season.
He has been named the league’s newcomer of the week five times. Jackson averaged 24.5 points on 70.4 percent shooting in wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Jackson's seven weekly Big 12 honors in one season are the most ever by a Jayhawk. The seven honors tie KU's career high of seven by Nick Collison, who was newcomer twice and player of the week five times during his KU career from 1999-2000 to 2002-03.
McCormack has KU on list
David McCormack, a 6-10, 290-pound junior center from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who is ranked No. 54 in the recruiting Class of 2018, said he is considering KU, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Louisville and others.
“Coach [Jerrance] Howard is the coach that I talk to, and coach Bill Self definitely knows how to coach,” McCormack told Zagsblog.com. “Unfortunately, I would definitely like to see Udoka (Azubuike, injured KU freshman) play more but because of his injury he had to sit out for a while. But hopefully I can see how he develops in the future and how that can be something for me to look into.”
D-League update
Former KU forward Perry Ellis has averaged 9.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 4.5 rebounds a game in 35 games for the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm of the NBA Development League. He has logged 21.2 minutes a game and started four games. Ellis scored 23 points on Jan. 30 versus the Long Island Nets and 20 more on Feb. 4 versus the Nets. … Former KU guard Wayne Selden has averaged 18.2 points a game on 45.4 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 28 games for the Iowa Energy. He’s averaged 31.4 minutes a game and has made 21 starts. … Former KU forward Cliff Alexander has averaged 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game in 26 games for the Long Island Nets. He’s averaged 24.3 minutes per contest and has started seven games. … Former KU forward Cheick Diallo has averaged 13.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting and 7.7 rebounds in 17 games for the Swarm. He’s averaged 25.3 minutes a game and has had 12 starts. … Former KU guard Brannen Greene has averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 20 games for the Salt Lake City Stars. He’s made 50.8 percent of his shots and 46.7 percent of his threes. He’s averaged 10.1 minutes a game. … Former KU guard Xavier Henry has averaged 15.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting and 2.9 rebounds a game in nine games for the Oklahoma City Blue. He’s averaged 18.8 minutes a game.
