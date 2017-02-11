Jackson’s big day, late free throw helps KU escape Texas Tech with win

Josh Jackson’s career-high 31-point outing helped Kansas claim a narrow victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena and maintain the Jayhawks’ series domination of the Red Raiders.
Jackson hit 12 of 15 shots, including a game-winning free throw with 2 seconds left, and had 11 rebounds to lift the Jayhawks to an 80-79 victory on a day Frank Mason was slowed by illness.
The No. 3 Jayhawks improved to 22-3 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12. Texas Tech, which was led by Keenan Evans (25 points), Niem Stevenson (22) and Zach Smith (21), fell to 16-9, 4-8.
The Jayhawks’ winning point came on the final possession when Jackson got fouled on a drive and hit the second of two free throw attempts.
Mason, who was sick all week but did practice in the days leading to the game, was limited to 26 minutes. He had just one point the first half in 13 minutes and finished with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He fouled out with 3:05 left and KU up 75-72.
Landen Lucas contributed 13 points for KU, which won its 16th consecutive game over Tech and seventh in a row at United Supermarkets Arena.
KU’s Lucas and Jackson each missed the front end of 1-and-1s with less than a minute remaining before Jackson finally connected.
Jackson scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting the first half and grabbed six rebounds, and KU led 42-35 at the break. Svi Mykhailiuk hit three of KU’s six three-pointers, good for nine points, while Lucas also had nine the initial half.
Tech guard Evans, whose scoring high in a Big 12 game this season had been 20 points (twice vs. TCU), exploded for 17 points the first half, keeping Tech in the game. He hit 6 of 7 first-half shots, including two threes in as many tries as the Red Raiders hit 51.9 percent of their first-half shots to KU’s 48.4 percent.
KU used a 14-3 run to turn a 12-9 deficit into a 23-15 lead with 8:41 to go in the first half. Lagerald Vick had five points, while Mykhailiuk and Devonté Graham had threes in the run.
Texas Tech whittled the KU lead to five with less then a minute left to go until halftime before KU scored the final points of the half on an inside shot by Carlton Bragg off a pass from Graham.
KU the No. 2 overall seed as of Saturday
Kansas on Saturday was deemed the No. 2 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee, which revealed a bracket of the best 16 teams Saturday on CBS. Villanova was selected as the overall No. 1 seed in the tourney. KU was placed in the Midwest Region, Villanova the East, No. 3 overall seed Baylor in the South and Gonzaga in the West.
Waugh turns 90 on Sunday
Former Kansas basketball player and assistant coach Jerry Waugh turns 90 on Sunday. Waugh, who was born in Wellington but has lived in Lawrence for many years, also has served as men’s and women’s golf coach at KU and assistant athletic director. He also worked as head basketball coach at both Chico State and San Francisco State in California. Waugh retired from coaching in 1999.
