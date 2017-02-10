Kansas football assistant coaches to be paid more than $3 million in 2017

Kansas’ athletic department will be paying an additional $731,400 to the KU football team’s nine assistant coaches next year, according to salary information obtained by The Star.
The total pay of the nine assistants — to this point — is slated to be $3,031,999. According to a database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, KU’s assistang football coaches combined to make $2,300,599 last season.
Doug Meacham, the team’s new offensive coordinator, will make $520,000. USA Today’s database, citing federal tax return information, had Meacham making $548,457 last season as TCU’s co-offensive coordinator.
Clint Bowen, Kansas’ defensive coordinator, received a raise from $400,600 to $500,000, while running backs coach Tony Hull was bumped from $150,000 to $400,000 this week following a promotion to associate head coach.
Other coaches received minor pay increases. Special teams coordinator Joe DeForest went from $220,000 to $300,000; offensive line coach Zach Yenser moved from $220,000 to $247,000; and linebackers coach Todd Bradford was elevated from $220,000 to $245,000.
Garrett Riley, who is the team’s new quarterbacks coach after serving as an offensive analyst last season, will make $250,000, while cornerbacks coach Kenny Perry ($399,999) and defensive line coach Michael Slater ($170,000) are slated to make the same amount in 2017.
KU’s $3.03 million spent on assistant coaches is similar to some other Big 12 schools. According to USA Today, Oklahoma State spent $3.3 million on assistants last season, while Kansas State was at $3.2 million and Iowa State spent $2.3 million.
Kansas head coach David Beaty also will be earning more money after signing a contract extension in December. After making an $800,000 base in his first two years, Beaty will receive $1.6 million in 2017 and $100,000 raises each subsequent year.
Difference in salaries, 2016 to 2017 for Kansas football assistant coaches
Offensive coordinator: Rob Likens $350,000/Doug Meacham $520,000
Defensive Coordinator: Clint Bowen $400,600/$500,000
Running backs: Tony Hull $150,000/$400,000
Cornerbacks: Kenny Perry $399,999/$399,999
Special teams: Joe DeForest: $220,000/$300,000
WR/QB: Jason Phillips $170,000/Garrett Riley $250,000
Offensive line: Zach Yenser: $220,000/$247,000
Linebackers: Todd Bradford $220,000/$245,000
Defensive line: Michael Slater $170,000/$170,000
