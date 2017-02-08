KU football recruiting specialist Tony Hull receives promotion

It appears the Kansas football team’s recent Louisiana recruiting surge has led to running backs coach Tony Hull getting a promotion.
Hull was named associate head coach by David Beaty on Wednesday through a post on the KU coach’s Twitter account.
“Tony’s recruiting prowess speaks for itself, but he is more than just a dynamic recruiter,” Beaty said. “Tony is a great football coach and his positive impact on this team is felt on a daily basis.”
Hull came to KU before last season after coaching nine years at Warren Easton High in New Orleans. His connections have appeared to pay off quickly, as he helped KU secure six Louisiana commitments in the past week along with last year’s pledge from four-star cornerback Mike Lee, who was named a freshman All-American by Rivals.
This could be seen as KU working to take care of Hull in case other job opportunities arise. LSU, in particular, was still searching for a running backs coach in recent days before the hiring of Tommie Robinson on Tuesday.
