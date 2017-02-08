Self, Kruger watch Oklahoma prep guard Trae Young score 44 points on Tuesday

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win Pause

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT)

12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

0:41 'Clean meat' meatball taste test

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:42 Working for a minimum wage ordinance