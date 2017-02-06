KU football adds commitment, moves to top 10 in 2018 national recruiting rankings

The Kansas football team continued its momentum in Louisiana with another addition from the state Monday.
Nelson Jenkins, a three-star defensive tackle from Plaquemine, committed to the Jayhawks through a post on his Twitter account.
Jenkins is KU’s seventh early commitment and sixth from the state of Louisiana. That includes Rivals top-300 players Devonta Jason (35th overall in Rivals, sixth at receiver), Corione Harris (60th, eighth cornerback) and Ja’Marr Chase (170th, 31st receiver).
For now, KU is the top-rated Big 12 team in the 2018 Rivals recruiting rankings. The Jayhawks — at seventh nationally — are ahead of such powerhouse programs as Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Nebraska.
There is still work to do for KU’s staff. Oral commitments in football are non-binding, meaning prospects are free to change their minds until national signing day.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments