Landen Lucas helped save KU late, and it had nothing to do with talent

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team Pause

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

2:03 Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

0:34 KU's Devonte' Graham hits half-court shot in practice

4:16 KU coach Bill Self on the emergence of Lagerald Vick, return of Jerod Haase

3:22 KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks game against Baylor

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70