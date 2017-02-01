KU beats Baylor 73-68 in battle for top spot in the Big 12

The battle for undisputed possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference went to Kansas on Wednesday, the Jayhawks claiming a pulsating, 73-68 come-from-behind victory over Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse.
Third-ranked KU (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) stormed back from an eight-point first-half deficit to overcome the No. 2 Bears (20-2, 7-2) in a game that kept the Jayhawks atop the league standings as they continue their quest for a 13th straight league title.
Josh Jackson scored a career-high 23 points, including a baseline drive and dunk that gave KU a 66-64 lead — as it turned out, the lead for good — with 2:27 left.
However, it did get scary for the Jayhawks at the end. KU led 71-68 following one of two free throws by Svi Mykhailiuk with 18 seconds left. Baylor had one final possession to tie, but hounded by KU’s defense, couldn’t get a shot off and instead turned it over with 1.3 seconds remaining.
KU’s Frank Mason, who had followed the Jackson bucket with two free throws with 1:55 left, was fouled before the final inbounds pass and iced the game by hitting two free throws for the 73-68 margin.
Mason finished with 19 points on 3-of-12 shooting. He hit 12 free throws in 12 tries on a night Jackson made just 5 of 9. Devonté Graham had 13 points and Mykhailiuk 11 for KU, which hit 41.5 percent of its shots, 9 of 20 threes and 20 of 27 free throws. BU hit 41.8 percent of its shots, including 8 of 22 from three, and 4 of 6 from the line.
Baylor was led by Johnathan Motley and Manu Lecomte, who each scored 16 points, and Terry Maston, who had 14. Motley scored just two points the final half.
KU’s win over the Bears stretched its home-court winning streak to 51 games. The Jayhawks have won 37 consecutive conference contests at home
The Jayhawks used a timely 14-0 run to turn a 36-28 deficit at 19:47 into a 42-36 lead at 16:31. Mason had six points, including a floater, and Mykhailiuk a pair of threes in the run. Baylor immediately responded to take a 43-42 advantage with 14:47 left, courtesy of a 7-0 spurt.
KU used an 8-2 run to turn a 45-45 tie into a 53-47 advantage with 10:17 on the clock. Jackson and Graham had threes in the run. However, in no time it was back to 53-52 KU at the 7:52 mark.
Motley scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds while playing 18 minutes in the first half as Baylor led 34-28 at intermission. Baylor’s next leading scorer was Maston, who hit for six points late in the half.
KU’s Jackson scored 13 points in the first half and Graham had eight. Mason had just four points in the half on 1-of-6 shooting as KU struggled to 37 percent shooting — 4 of 11 from three.
Baylor, which trailed 7-2 early, kept it close until finally gaining separation. Down 19-18 with 8:22 left, the Bears used a 7-0 surge to grab a 25-19 advantage at 4:58. The Bears’ run continued to 10-2 and ultimately 16-8 and Baylor led 34-26 in the last minute, with KU scoring the final points of the half.
Duval attends game
Trevon Duval, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., attended the game as part of an official recruiting visit.
Duval, who he is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Baylor, Duke, Arizona and Seton Hall. He attended Late Night in the Phog on an unofficial campus visit.
During his high school career, the New Castle, Del., native also attended St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., as well as Advanced Prep in Dallas. At one point he was a teammate of KU signee Billy Preston at Advanced Prep.
Young to announce date he’s committing
Trae Young a 6-2 senior guard from Norman (Okla.) North, reported on Twitter this week that he “will be announcing my commitment date later this week!! #ComingSoon.” Some say he’s down to KU and Oklahoma, but Kentucky is still on his list.
Young’s buddy, Washington bound Michael Porter, recently commented to Zagsblog.com on Young’s recruitment.
“He hasn’t told me anything, I don’t even think he knows but I’m thinking Oklahoma or Kansas,” Porter Jr. said at the Hoophall Classic.
Baylor notes
Chip Gaines, one of the hosts of HGTV's “Fixer Upper,” attended the game and sat by Baylor’s bench. The show is based in Waco, Texas.
The Bears made the trip to Lawrence on the day of the game, not on Tuesday. They arrived at 11 a.m.
