Kansas, Kentucky lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

Kansas at Kentucky
WHEN/WHERE: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM).
Probable starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.3
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.8
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.9
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.7
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.5
P No. Kentucky Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 4 Edrice “Bam” Adebayo 6-10 Fr. 13.5
F 2 Wenyen Gabriel 6-9 Fr. 6.0
G 11 Isaiah Briscoe 6-3 Soph. 14.1
G 20 De’Aaron Fox 6-3 Fr. 16.2
G 23 Malik Monk 6-3 Fr. 21.9
ABOUT KENTUCKY: Kentucky, like Kansas, dropped its first conference game Tuesday after opening with seven straight league wins. Kentucky fell to 11-3 when using the starting lineup of Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Wenyen Gabriel and Edrice “Bam” Adebayo. Monk, who leads the team in scoring has scored 20 or more points in 12 games and has scored in double figures in every game. Freshman Adebayo has made 21 of 25 field goals over the last five games. Soph Briscoe had 14 rebounds against Tennessee, well above his 4.8 average. John Calipari has a 637-188 record in 25 seasons, including a 234-50 mark in eight seasons at UK. Kentucky hit just 41.7 percent of its shots against Tennessee, snapping a streak of seven straight games over 50 percent. Kentucky has cashed 50 percent or more of its shots in 14 games and shoots 49.6 percent on the season to its opponents’ 41.7 percent. Kentucky averages 92.2 ppg and allows 72.6. Kentucky won its first seven games (Stephen F. Austin, Canisius, Michigan State, Duquesne, Cleveland State, UT Martin, Arizona State) by at least 21 points. The only other team in school history to accomplish that feat was the 1947-48 team, which also ended its streak at seven games. The Wildcats’ first nine wins were all by at least 21 points, the first time that’s happened since the 1934-35 season. Kentucky has dropped one home game, 97-92, to UCLA on Dec. 3. Monk had 47 points in a 103-100 win over North Carolina on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. It was most points by a Wildcat since Jodie Meeks scored 54 points on Jan. 18, 2009 at Tennessee. UK’s freshman trio of Fox, Monk and Adebayo have combined for 51.6 points a game. A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in attendance Saturday to gauge if the fans can set a new record for loudest indoor crowd cheer.
ABOUT KANSAS: The Jayhawks had their 18-game winning streak snapped by West Virginia, 85-69, on Tuesday in Morgantown, W. Va. Kansas has won seven and lost 22 games to Kentucky throughout history. KU won last year’s meeting, 90-84, in overtime in Allen Fieldhouse. This is the fourth year for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the second consecutive season all 10 games in the Challenge will take place in one day. The Big 12 has won the event each of its first three seasons posting a 7-3 mark last year, 6-4 two seasons ago and a 7-3 record in 2013-14. Kansas is 2-1 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, having split with Florida, in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. Dating to 2007 against the Pac-10, the Big 12 is 48-30 in its last two conference challenges with Kansas owning a 5-2 mark (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 1-0 vs. Kentucky). KU, which will be missing suspended reserve forward Carlton Bragg Saturday (he did not make the trip to Lexington), has outrebounded three of its last four opponents and averages 40.2 rebounds per contest, which also leads the Big 12. KU has a plus-5.9 rebound margin and also averages 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocked shots. Josh Jackson leads KU with 26 blocked shots and he is tied for first on the team with 32 steals. KU leads the NCAA in conference titles with 59, including 12-straight Big 12 titles. Kentucky is second with 47 SEC titles. Lagerald Vick has started five games and is averaging 7.8 points per game. He has 14 rebounds in his last four games and averages 3.4 boards per contest. Svi Mykhailiuk had seven assists at West Virginia. He has made multiple three-pointers in each of his last three games and 15 times this season.
