West Virginia beats Kansas 85-69, ending Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67 Pause

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

37:09 KU basketball team enters pivotal stretch of season

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

4:22 Scenes from the funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic