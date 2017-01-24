West Virginia beats Kansas 85-69, ending Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak

Kansas’ 18-game winning streak is history.
The Jayhawks, who rattled off 18 straight victories after a season-opening loss to Indiana on Nov. 11, finally suffered loss No. 2 of the season on Tuesday night — an 85-69 decision to West Virginia in WVU Coliseum.
It was a familiar setting for a KU loss, even though it was the team’s first setback in two months. The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (18-2, 7-1 Big 12) dropped their fourth consecutive game in Morgantown, spanning four seasons.
Esa Ahmad exploded for a career-high 27 points for West Virginia. Nathan Adrian had 11 and Tarik Phillip 10.
KU senior guard and Virginia native Frank Mason, who was booed every time he touched the ball, had his first off night in a while. Mason, the Big 12’s leading scorer, scored five points the first half and finished with 15 on 6-of-16 shooting. He missed 7 of 9 shots the first half. He finished 3 of 7 from three.
Josh Jackson had 22 points and Devonté Graham 17 for KU. West Virginia hit 7 of 19 threes; KU 12 of 28. KU hit 42.4 percent overall to West Virginia’s 48.3.
The Jayhawks led by as many as six points the first half (28-22 at 5:30), yet trailed by three at halftime (38-35). The Jayhawks were down by 10 points the second half (55-45 at 13:41) yet rallied to take the lead 59-58 on a Svi Mykhailiuk three at 9:48.
However, West Virginia (16-4, 5-3) immediately built the lead back to five points (64-59) scoring some off a KU zone the Jayhawks went to the final half because of foul problems. KU trailed just 64-61 with 7:11 left on a Jackson slam, but WVU went on a 6-0 run to go up, 70-61, at 4:55.
The Mountaineers built the lead to 74-63 at the final TV time out, with 3:14 left.
The Jayhawks committed just five turnovers the first half against West Virginia’s famous fullcourt press. Yet the Jayhawks still trailed, 38-35, at halftime.
KU had 13 turnovers for the game.
Graham had 13 points off 5-of-7 shooting in the half while Jackson had nine points the initial half.
West Virginia received 12 points the initial half from forward Ahmad and six from a group of four players (Adrian, Jevon Carter, Phillip and Sagaba Konate, a freshman from Mali.
The Jayhawks hit seven threes the first half but still trailed at the break.
KU led 11-8 at 14:59 thanks to five points from Graham, three from Jackson and three from Mykhailiuk. Ahmad had all eight points for the Mountaineers.
Mason scored his first points of the game on a three-pointer that opened a 9-0 run that turned a 17-13 deficit into a 22-17 lead at 8:26. KU stretched the run to 15-5 on threes from Lagerald Vick and Jackson and led, 28-22.
West Virginia used a 8-0 run to turn a 31-26 deficit (3:59) into a 34-31 lead. Carter and Adrian had threes and Phillip a two in the surge.
KU’s Landen Lucas picked up his second foul at 8:46 and sat the rest of the half. He played seven minutes the first half and had five boards. He finished with 2 points and 10 boards.
West Virginia scored the first six points of the second half to open a 44-35 lead at 19:11, forcing Bill Self to call time out. Ahmad had four in that run.
KU did cut the gap to 46-42, but West Virginia quickly recovered and built the lead to 10 (55-45) at 13:41.
KU not a one-and-done school
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins the day before the game disagreed with a reporter’s assertion that KU has a lot of one-and-done players.
They’ve had a few one-and-dones lately. I wouldn’t characterize Kansas as being Kentucky. They’ve had a bunch of guys that were McDonald’s All-American kind of guys who have stayed,” Huggins said. “Carlton Bragg was a McDonald’s All-American. He’s still there. Since I was at Kansas State (prior to taking over at WVU) they’ve had McDonald’s All-Americans who stayed. I wouldn’t put them in that category. They’ve always had veterans.”
Kentucky game next
Kansas will next meet No. 4-ranked Kentucky at 5:15 p.m., Central time, Saturday, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The two teams are completing a home-and-home series, which also is part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
The Jayhawks won last year’s meeting, 90-84, in overtime on Jan. 30 in Allen. Wayne Selden scored 33 points, while Frank Mason had 13 and Devonte Graham 11 for KU. Tyler Ulis had 26 points for Kentucky.
Kentucky leads the all-time series, 22-7, with five of UK’s losses coming at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won four of the last seven meetings.
The press
West Virginia forced 13 turnovers versus KU. Huggins at some point will learn how many deflections the Mountaineers had in the game.
“We chart deflections,” Huggins said on Monday. “When our deflections are down, our steals are down, their turnovers are down. We take a hard look at deflections. We chart a lot of things in terms of where the ball goes and tendencies and so forth.”
He said the team usually wins when it has 40 or more deflections per game.
