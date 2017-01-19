How bad luck might be messing with KU’s defensive numbers

3:35 KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games' Pause

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration