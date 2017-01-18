Jayhawks’ rebounding hasn’t suffered despite use of four-guard lineup

3:50 Full court press: Meet the crew that keeps the Jayhawks ready for action Pause

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

9:03 Postgame analysis: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters