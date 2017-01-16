No. 2 KU breaks through with 76-72 win at Iowa State

Kansas’ basketball players on Monday may have issued a statement to the AP voters, who failed to copy the country’s coaches and rank the Jayhawks No. 1 in this week’s poll.
KU, which moved from No. 2 to 1 in the USA Today coaches poll but remained No. 2 in the media rankings in the wake of No. 1 Baylor’s loss to West Virginia, looked worthy to many in a 76-72 victory over Iowa State that snapped KU’s two-game losing streak to the Cyclones at hostile Hilton Coliseum.
Frank Mason had 16 points and 6 rebounds, and Landen Lucas added 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who improved to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12, yet stayed second in the AP poll behind new No. 1 Villanova.
Iowa State fell to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Svi Mykhailiuk had 13 points, and Carlton Bragg added 10 for KU, which led by as many as 10 points (73-63) with 1:55 left, hanging on at the end as the Cyclones cut the gap to three with 26 ticks remaining and 14.6 to go.
Devonté Graham, who had nine points, sank one of two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to up the lead back to four and assure victory.
Monte Morris had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Iowa State.
The Jayhawks hit 19 of 31 shots for 61 percent in the first half, but led by just 43-37 at the break. The first-half attack was incredibly balanced as Mason had nine points and a whopping five players had six — Graham, Mykhailiuk, Lucas, Bragg and Lagerald Vick. Josh Jackson contributed four points in the half.
Mykhailiuk and Vick had five rebounds each in the first half as KU outboarded Iowa State 20-9.
Iowa State kept it close in part because of 11 KU turnovers (to the Cyclones’ six) and also because of the duo of Deonte Burton (21 points overall) and Morris, who had 13 and 10 points, respectively, at the half.
Morris had four steals in the first half and four rebounds. He suffered an uncharacteristic three turnovers. Burton hit 6 of 10 shots in the half for a Cyclones team that made 50 percent of its shots (16 of 32). KU hit 4 of 10 threes in the first half; Iowa State made 3 of 12.
KU will next meet Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, where the Jayhawks have won 49 consecutive games and 35 straight Big 12 Conference games. Iowa State will travel to Oklahoma on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip.
Jackson honored
KU freshman guard Josh Jackson on Monday shared the Big 12’s newcomer of the week award with Texas’ Jarrett Allen.
Jackson averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. His double double versus Oklahoma State (20 points, 11 rebounds) was his fourth of the season. He entered Monday’s game against Iowa State with four games of 20 or more points this season.
Jackson on Monday tied Tyshawn Taylor for most newcomer of the week recognitions in KU history (four). Jackson on Dec. 27 was selected Big 12 Player of the Week and joined former KU players Ben McLemore (2012-13) and Mario Chalmers (2005-06) in earning both league player and newcomer honors in the same season.
Allen averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in games against TCU and West Virginia. TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky was chosen player of the week.
Preston in McDonald’s game
KU signee Billy Preston, a 6-9, 220-pound senior forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., has been selected as a member of the West team for the McDonald’s All-America game March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.
Preston is ranked No. 8 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com.
Trae Young, a 6-2 senior guard from Norman (Okla.) North was also selected to the West team. He has a list of KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kentucky.
Trevon Duval, a 6-3 senior guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who also has KU on his list of schools, will play for the East team. He’s ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com.
About the polls
KU is No. 1 in the coaches’ poll for 57th time in program history. KU received 23 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and has maintained a Top 10 ranking in the poll all season
