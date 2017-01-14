Kansas wins 35th straight Big 12 game at Allen Fieldhouse, beats OSU 87-80

Oklahoma State, the last Big 12 Conference basketball team to defeat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, looked as if it was determined to repeat the feat on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys (10-7, 0-5 Big 12), who defeated the Jayhawks in February of 2013 in Allen, led by four points at halftime, KU awakening in the second half to subdue the Pokes, 87-80.
It marked KU’s 35th straight victory in a league game in Allen and 49th in a row overall in KU’s tradition-rich building.
KU’s guards had a productive day. Frank Mason scored 22 points, Devonté Graham 21, Josh Jackson 20 (10 of 17 from the free throw line) and Svi Mykhailiuk 14. Landen Lucas had 12 rebounds and seven points.
OSU was led by Jeffrey Carroll, who scored 23 points. Mitchell Solomon had 16 points, all the second half. Jawun Evans had 15 and Phil Forte 10.
KU (16-1, 5-0) won on a day the Jayhawks hit 44.1 percent of its shots and just 5 of 20 from three and 30 of 45 from the line OSU hit 45.6 percent, going 11 of 14 from the line and 7 of 19 from three.
Guards Carroll, Evans and Forte combined for 31 points the first half on 12-of-28 shooting and OSU led, 40-36, at halftime. Carroll hit two threes and had 14 points, while Evans hit 5 of 13 shots, no threes in one try. Forte was 2 of 6 for three and had six points the initial half.
KU, which trailed by six points early in the second half (47-41), used a 13-3 run to take its first lead of the game. The Jayhawks, who were sparked by five points from Graham and three from Mason and three from Jackson in that run, finally led, 54-50, at 13:11.
OSU regained the lead, 62-61, but KU used a 5-0 run to grasp a 66-62 lead at 8:06. Graham hit a three to put KU up 65-62 and Jackson one of two free throws after a flagrant foul on OSU’s Lindy Waters.
KU, which trailed, 17-8, five minutes into the game and lagged by as many as 11 points the first half (21-10), kept it close thanks to 11 points from Mason and nine from Mykhailiuk and seven from Jackson. KU hit just 2 of 11 threes the first half, but did make 12 of 16 free throws to OSU’s 3 of 3. KU hit 40.7 percent of its first-half shots; OSU 44.4 percent.
Evans and Carroll had seven points and Forte three to pace OSU to the 17-8 lead. KU trailed 21-10 at 12:11, but used a 17-6 run to tie the score at 27. Mykhailiuk and Josh Jackson had five apiece in the run.
The Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State on Monday for an 8 p.m. tipoff in Hilton Coliseum.
